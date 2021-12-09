Legion Capital Named on 20 Companies Who Are Escalating Innovation In The Market in 2021

Private Equity FinTech Lender continues to excel with expanding real estate market in the United States

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQB:LGCP), a FinTech enabled, specialized business lender, was named in Global Business Leaders Magazine 20 Companies Who Are Escalating Innovation In The Market in 2021 Listing.



Legion Capital funds acquisition, early-stage development and growth capital needs for small and medium sized business owners, real estate developers and entrepreneurs, addressing a market segment that has gone largely unserved by banks and conventional lenders. The company has core holdings in real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials and other business segments, along with a substantial pipeline of transactions that will provide exponential growth over the next several years.



“We are pleased to be recognized as one of the 20 Companies Who Are Escalating Innovation In The Market in 2021 By Business Leaders Magazine,” explained Chairman James Byrd. It is a testament to the hard work that is put in every day by the incredible Legion team. We are all excited about what the future holds for Legion Capital – we believe our ability to innovate and stay at the forefront in terms of technology, business plan and operational model will continue to fuel our growth in the coming months and years.”



As a specialized lender and private equity firm, Legion Capital continues to be focused on small and emerging companies we look to acquire ownership stakes, on either a controlling or non-controlling basis, in select companies and projects in growth industries.



For more information on Legion Capital’s inclusion in Business Leader’s Magazine 20 Companies Who Are Escalating Innovation In The Market in 2021, please visit, https://globalbusinessleadersmag.com/legion-capital-corporation-fintech-leader-in-the-lending-business/

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQB: LGCP) is a FinTech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.



Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com .

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” and future or conditional verbs such as “will” “may,” “could,” “should,” and “would,” as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC. Legion Capital paid $1000 for distribution and republication rights of Global Business Leaders.