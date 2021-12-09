Feel Foods to Launch ‘Breakfast’ of Plant-Based ‘Eggs and Bacon’ Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. ("Feel Foods") (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) (FSE: “1ZF”) announced today it is developing plant-based eggs and bacon products and will be launching them shortly.



Traditional breakfast segments of the plant-based foods sector are experiencing ‘meteoric’ growth and Feel Foods is at the forefront having already acquired 100% of Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze.

Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products are now available for purchase on multiple online marketplaces and over 70 retailers and food services locations in BC with marketing in Alberta underway and a recently received CFIA export licence to begin marketing products in the USA, which can be seen at Instagram.com/blacksheepvegancheeze and at any participating online marketplaces.

Feel Foods CEO, David Greenway, stated: “Breakfast segments of the plant-based foods industry are currently experiencing meteoric growth and we are aiming right at it with the imminent launch of our new eggs and bacon plant-based products. We feel these traditional breakfast items are part of a fast-growing segment of the plant-based movement and are highly complimentary to our Black Sheep Vegan Cheezes and whip product.”



Feel Foods and Black Sheep recently launched a vegan whip cream after successful testing at farmers markets and trade shows. The company has already begun shipping the product to its distribution network, currently consisting of 70 retailers, foods service business and online marketplaces.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027.* The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector.*



About Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze

Feel Foods wholly owned premium vegan cheese brand “Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze” (“Black Sheep”) was founded in 2017 and is currently producing variety of unique vegan dairy substitute products at the company’s Okanagan commercial kitchen and R&D facility. Black Sheep products are currently offered in grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia including select locations at: IGA, Nesters, The Very Good Butchers, Pomme Natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply, and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout the province as well as online and in person at farmers markets.

For more information on Black Sheep’s products and story, visit: http://blacksheepvegancheeze.com/

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly-owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, offering a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations. Its 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

