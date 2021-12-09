Corning Appoints Edward Schlesinger Chief Financial Officer

CORNING, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced the appointment of Edward Schlesinger to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Feb. 18, 2022. Schlesinger will report to Wendell Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer, and will succeed retiring CFO Tony Tripeny, whose important contributions throughout his career have made Corning a stronger company.



Schlesinger, age 54, will oversee Finance and Investor Relations. His transition reflects a broader plan to develop top talent across Corning globally, best positioning the company to capture an attractive set of long-term opportunities and deliver ongoing value to its stakeholders.

“Ed has long played a key role in the growth and financial strength of our company. As part of our succession planning, he’s worked closely with Corning’s Senior Leadership Team – bringing to bear his deep expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance and compliance,” Weeks said.

“Ed is part of a new generation of distinguished leaders stepping up to drive the company through an exciting period of invention and transformation. We look forward to the important contributions he will make toward Corning’s ongoing success,” Weeks continued.

Schlesinger has led the company’s Corporate Accounting, Compliance, Financial Planning & Analysis, Shared Services, and External Reporting functions since 2015. He was appointed senior vice president in 2019 and became a member of the Senior Leadership Team in 2020. He joined the company in 2013 as CFO of Corning’s Optical Communications segment. Prior to Corning, Schlesinger spent more than 20 years serving in various financial leadership roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Montclair State University and a Master of Business Administration from St. John’s University. He serves on the board of directors at Hemlock Semiconductor Group.

Tripeny, age 63, has elected to retire in the first quarter of 2022. He was appointed executive vice president in 2018 and has served as Corning’s CFO since September 2015. Throughout his career, he has held several key financial leadership positions in the company.

“Tony has been a strategic thought partner, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished together during an era of strong execution and growth for the company,” Weeks said.

“We are grateful for Tony’s exceptional service during his 36 years with the company, particularly the trust he’s helped build among our employees and investors. He has been a good friend to me and an inspiration to many people at Corning – exemplifying the values and integrity essential for a leader in his position. We wish him well in his retirement,” Weeks continued.

