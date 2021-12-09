Pathogen Elimination Technology Company, Aeroclean Technologies, Launches Safe Air Technology Program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroClean Technologies (Nasdaq: AERC), a pathogen elimination technology company with Pūrgo™, a medical-grade air sanitization device, today announced plans to roll out their SAFE AIR TECHNOLOGY program. The SAFE AIR TECHNOLOGY program marks indoor spaces with signage and other visible assets to identify areas where Pūrgo™ medical-grade, air sanitization devices are installed.

AeroClean's SAFE AIR TECHNOLOGY ensures 24/7 protection in specified indoor spaces with Pūrgo™ and provides:

- Continuous hospital-grade air sanitization with a 99.99% kill rate of airborne bacteria, fungi and viruses, like influenza and any Covid-19 variant.

- Improved ventilation and airflow - with air exchanged up to six times per hour.

- Supplemental, localized, air purification as recommended by the CDC, EPA and ASHRAE.

- Protection that complies with the FDA's Enforcement Policy for Medical Air Sterilizers during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

Organizations across multiple industries that have already installed hundreds of Pūrgo™ units are eager to use the SAFE AIR TECHNOLOGY program as a way to create more awareness and better identification of areas where they have deployed the pathogen elimination devices, including spaces within the Cape Cod Healthcare Network.

"We've worked diligently to deploy AeroClean's Safe Air Technology across our network so that patients, staff and guests will feel more secure when they see Pūrgo™ devices working to protect the air inside our facilities," said Michael R. Bachstein, Vice President of Facilities Management at Cape Cod Healthcare Network.

As active members of their local community, AeroClean Technologies is also the official Health & Safety sponsor for many of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce's in-person events - making them SAFE AIR Events. "AeroClean helps our community feel more comfortable when gathering - allowing for great turnout at our events and, in turn, more opportunities to build meaningful connections and communal prosperity," said Noel Martinez, President & CEO of the North Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce.

"We want to make a positive impact on local and global public health by improving air quality for everyone - everywhere we breathe indoors. We hope our SAFE AIR TECHNOLOGY program will give greater visibility to indoor spaces and organizations that have prioritized health and safety by investing in clean, Safe Air," said Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean.

Look for the SAFE AIR TECHNOLOGY seal when entering indoor spaces and breathe easier knowing the air is being protected and purified by Pūrgo™ air sanitization devices.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going—with continuous air sanitization products called Pūrgo™ (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. Pūrgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct™, our solutions are medical-grade, eradicating viral, fungal and bacterial airborne pathogens. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops.

