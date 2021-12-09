Guardion Health Sciences Appoints Experienced Healthcare Executive Michaela Griggs to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, supplements, and medical devices, announced today that Michaela Griggs, a seasoned healthcare executive, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



“We are very excited to welcome Michaela to our Board of Directors. Her marketing acumen and deep experience in both the consumer-driven and healthcare professional-driven markets make her an excellent addition to our already strong Board of Directors,” commented Robert N. Weingarten, Guardion’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Ms. Griggs nomination was extensively vetted by the Board’s newly formed Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, which identified Michaela’s success and experience in the healthcare industry as being of tremendous value to the Company as we implement our growth strategies and our Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives.”

Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Michaela brings a wealth of knowledge and successful experience in product development and brand marketing that will provide tremendous value to our Company as we focus on our own brand strategies and growth initiatives. We believe that having someone of Michaela’s caliber on our Board will accelerate the growth of our business and improve our operational efficiencies.”

Ms. Griggs currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Los Angeles-based Southern California Reproductive Center. From 2017 through 2020, Ms. Griggs served as Executive Vice President at Barco Uniforms’ Health Care & Identity Divisions. For nearly 20 years prior to Barco, Ms. Griggs held key executive marketing positions at Allergan, Bayer Healthcare, 3M Unitek and Tria Beauty, where she was instrumental in developing and improving brand, retail and distribution strategies for global brands such as Botox®, Juvederm®, and One-A-Day® multi-vitamins, as well as other key brand portfolios. Ms. Griggs earned a Master’s in Business Administration degree from the London School of Business and Finance/University of Wales, and her Diploma of the British Orthoptic Society (DBO) from Sheffield/Leeds School of Orthoptics.

“Guardion has incredible potential to be a leader in the nutrition market, with a clear focus on clinically-proven products aimed at specific markets and conditions. I believe that the recent acquisition of the Viactiv brand of products provides Guardion with significant marketing and growth opportunities. I look forward to helping Guardion achieve its objective of growth from both its existing product portfolio and from launching new, compelling and successful products,” added Ms. Griggs.

