Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) Expands Opportunities, Continues High-Margin Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “The Cannabis Market — Where Only the Strong Will Survive.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://www.nnw.fm/Yfvup

From its headquarters in Los Angeles, Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC: NUGS) is starting to leverage deals forged pre-COVID-19 pandemic to position for pressures on wholesale cannabis prices. Management is leveraging its collective experience in operational and financial strategic partnerships to ensure that NUGS both survives and thrives during this supply-side disruption.

More precisely, Cannabis Strategic Ventures has expanded opportunities in what many see as a downturn by opening dispensaries and shifting focus on higher-margin indoor cultivation that commands higher prices. As NUGS continues a high-margin growth strategy, the company expects to simultaneously increase brand recognition and market share.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The company is Los Angeles-based and incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The firm’s NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands.

For more information, visit www.CannabisStrategic.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NUGS are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/NUGS

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com