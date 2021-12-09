Berkeley Lights to Showcase its Optofluidic Discovery Technology at 2021 Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference

Genovac, a top contract research and manufacturing organization, to report new single B-cell service offerings and GPCR campaign results achieved from the Berkeley Lights Beacon® Optofluidic System for antibody discovery

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced its participation at the upcoming Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (AE&T) meeting, being held virtually and in person from Dec. 12-16, 2021, in San Diego, California. During the AE&T meeting, the latest antibody science, technologies and academic and industry partners come together to accelerate next-generation antibodies towards commercial success.



Berkeley Lights will showcase its Beacon Optofluidic System and single B-cell antibody discovery workflow at AE&T booth #305. Meeting participants who visit the Berkeley Lights booth can receive a demonstration of the Beacon System performing the Opto™ Plasma B Discovery (OPBD) 4.0 workflow, which enables recovery of 1000s of hits by screening up to 100,000 plasma B cells and the down-selection of lead candidates with functional assays, which can then be sequenced to realize the re-expression of >1000 functionally characterized antibodies in just one week. By maximizing the diversity through direct functional profiling of plasma B cells, the OPBD 4.0 workflow allows users to accelerate discovery against even the most challenging targets.

Presentation by Genovac

Amelie Kutschera, MSc., single B-cell scientist at Genovac, will deliver a presentation entitled “Leading Strategies for Antibody Discovery Against Difficult Targets –Genetic Immunization and Berkeley Lights Beacon®,” Wednesday, December 15 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT. Kutschera will discuss how traditional hybridoma and phage display methods have shown limited success in delivering therapeutic antibodies against difficult targets and share how Genovac has overcome this challenge by leveraging their proprietary genetic immunization technology and Berkeley Lights’ Beacon Optofluidic system to rapidly discover antibodies against challenging targets, such as GPCRs, from a variety of different animal species.

