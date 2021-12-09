COMPASS SELF STORAGE ADDS TWO MORE SELF STORAGE CENTERS WITH ACQUISITION OF PROPERTIES IN FLORIDA AND MICHIGAN

Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the acquisition of two self storage centers. The storage centers are located at:

3498 Canoe Creek Road in St. Cloud, Florida

1370 W. Highland Road in Howell, Michigan

The Compass Self Storage in St. Cloud, FL offers 62,330 net rentable square feet and the storage center in Howell, Michigan offers 52,000 net rentable square feet. Both properties feature easy access drive up units and offer 24-hour digital surveillance, online and contactless rentals. They also both offer indoor climate controlled units.

These newest Compass Self Storage locations also offer a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options. All Compass locations offer month-to-month leases, 24-hour digital surveillance, and individual electronic gate access controls. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

“The acquisition of the storage centers in both the St. Cloud and Howell markets are each complementary to our existing store footprints in those areas,” stated Todd Amsdell, President. “We have been able to service the storage needs of these growing markets for many years, but are thrilled to be able expand our reach to help the surrounding communities.”



The above-mentioned acquisitions were completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

###

Attachment