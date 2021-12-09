Leostream Joins the Nutanix Elevate Technology Alliance Partner Program

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leostream, a leading provider of secure remote access solutions, announced today that it has joined the Nutanix Elevate Technology Alliance Partner Program. The company's connection management platform for remote desktops received Nutanix Ready AHV Validation to enable organizations to accelerate hosted desktop deployments and build highly scalable, performant and automated environments.

Joint customers such as Antelope Valley College are already using Leostream to manage connections to virtual machines on the Nutanix Cloud Platform and are experiencing the following benefits:

Easy and rapid management for the IT staff

Granular control over remote desktop sessions

Numerous options for securing the hosted desktop environment

"Our IT team has anxiously awaited the integration between Nutanix and Leostream, because it keeps our backend system simple while providing more oversight into how we manage end-user connections," says Mike Dioquino, IT Operation Director of Antelope Valley. "It's a powerful combination that breaks down a lot of the complexity barriers when centrally hosting resources. It gives us significant flexibility and ways to support our end users — no matter where they are logging in from or from what device."

The hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) powered Nutanix Cloud Platform, alongside Leostream for managing remote desktop sessions, allows organizations to minimize the costs and complexity associated with traditional Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI).

Nutanix combines the virtualization components into a single platform saving upfront time and expense. Together, with the Leostream Platform, the industry's most widely utilized vendor independent remote desktop connection management solution, enterprises can integrate the complex array of clients, hosting platforms, guest operating systems, and display protocols required for successful VDI, hosted desktop, and application deployments.

"We are pleased to have completed our Nutanix Ready Validation. Our collaboration with Nutanix is aimed squarely at enterprises and large organizations looking to harness the power of HCI to build a secure hosted desktop environment that is easy to monitor, manage, and scale," comments Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO.

The Leostream Platform is uniquely customizable and offers a range of functionality for provisioning desktops, setting access control policies, monitoring connections and optimizing resource allocation — everything an IT administrator needs to efficiently manage a high volume of remote desktop connections.

The Nutanix Elevate Technology Alliance Program provides partners with technical resources, testing and documentation processes, marketing support, and sales enablement to develop comprehensive customer solutions. Nutanix Elevate Partners deliver validated solutions to market in the areas of Application Development, Applications and Operating Systems, Backup and Disaster Recovery, Desktop and Application Virtualization, Hybrid Cloud, Management and Operations, and Networking and Security.

Leostream provides the critical remote desktop connection management technology required for organizations to build successful large-scale remote access solutions.

