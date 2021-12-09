USAT LLC Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USAT announced it has achieved the 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint's 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

By receiving the specialization, USAT will support Cradlepoint's efforts of selling the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability.

USAT delivers value to a wide spectrum of clients. From large investor-owned utilities, Electric Cooperatives, petroleum producers, pipeline operators, retail chains, to your corner gas station or local dentist's office. USAT works hand in hand with government agencies of all sizes and scopes from state and federal, to your local sheriff's department. Our laser focus on LTE connections, coupled with our breadth and depth of experience, allows us to provide targeted insights and solutions tailored to your business and mission-critical connectivity needs across an impressive range of applications.

"This designation marks another step in the successful path USAT and Cradlepoint have walked together for nearly a decade. Together in partnership, we serve and advise our customers on the technology options that best fit their needs - delivering real and lasting benefits for their operations," said Andy James, Director of Sales at USAT. "We look forward to increasing our considerable success together at an increasing rate, enabled by these leading products and solutions."

By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN, supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

"Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "Our reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of USAT LLC to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business."

For more information on USAT's work in the communications industry with Cradlepoint, please click here.

About USAT

USAT serves the nation's critical infrastructure by creating secure communication networks that pass data wirelessly between key systems - linking remote personnel, locations, and machine assets. USAT sells, designs, configures, and installs 4G and 5G wireless data communications hardware and software, providing targeted IoT connectivity solutions that fit our clients' exacting needs.

USAT Press Contact

JESSE HALL

Marketing Manager

jhall@usatcorp.com

+1 (919) 942-4214 Ext 219

