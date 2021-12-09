Nansen Announces Support for Celo Data Analytics

Singapore, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nansen, the industry-leading blockchain data analytics platform has announced today an integration with Celo, the burgeoning EVM-based Layer-1 Proof-of-Stake network. This integration facilitates the availability of Celo network data on the Nansen platform, giving users the ability to explore the top-performing DeFi protocols and NFT launches on Celo, and gain insights into the Celo blockchain ecosystem as a whole.

An EVM-based Layer-1 Proof-of-Stake network, Celo’s stated mission is to create the conditions of prosperity for all. Celo aims to achieve this by positioning itself as a mobile-first blockchain, which leverages Plumo, an ultra-light blockchain client that is 1.7 million times faster than other clients and designed for mobile users. There are 6 Billion people in the world who have access to a smartphone, and many of them have no access to a bank account or a stable asset like the US dollar. Celo addresses this issue by providing a unique phone-identity solution in the protocol that allows users to send and receive assets using their phone numbers as their wallets.

Celo is experiencing a period of massive growth, spurred in part by the launch of a $100 Million incentive program known as the “DeFi for the People” fund, offering grants, educational initiatives, and various incentives to support DeFi adoption. Through this $100 Million fund, Celo has begun the process of bridging popular Ethereum-native applications such as PoolTogether, Aave, Sushi, and Curve onto the network. Since announcing the launch of its incentive program on August 30th, the total value locked (TVL) across Celo-based protocols has nearly doubled from $556.5 Million to over $952 Million today.

“We are very excited to be partnering with a leading blockchain data analytics platform like Nansen, and we believe this integration will allow us to have greater insights into the Celo network and ecosystem,” said Yaz Khoury, Developer Relations, cLabs.

“We constantly strive to provide insightful multi-chain data to our users, and we’re thrilled to support Celo’s thriving and uniquely mobile-first ecosystem,” added Alex Svanevik, Co-Founder and CEO of Nansen.

Nansen’s innovative blockchain analytics platform enriches on-chain data with over 100 Million wallet labels across Ethereum, Polygon, Fantom, Binance Smart Chain, and now, Celo, providing users with real-time visual dashboards to identify opportunities and emerging trends within the Celo ecosystem. By unifying complex on-chain data with disparate market signals, Nansen’s groundbreaking technologies provide traders, hedge funds, institutional investors, and VCs with actionable insights into the crypto markets.

About Nansen

Nansen is a blockchain analytics platform that enriches on-chain data with millions of wallets labels. Crypto investors use Nansen to discover opportunities, perform due diligence and defend their portfolios with our real-time dashboards and alerts.

About Celo

Celo is an EVM-based Layer-1 Proof-of-Stake network with a stated mission of creating the conditions of prosperity for all. Celo aims to achieve that by positioning itself as a mobile-first blockchain.

