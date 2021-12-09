TigerGraph Appoints Pekka Kostamaa as Vice President of Engineering as the Company Capitalizes on Global Growth and Increased Demand for Graph

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today announced the appointment of veteran technologist Pekka Kostamaa as vice president of engineering to head the global engineering team at TigerGraph, helping the company accelerate innovation on TigerGraph Cloud products while continuing to scale the TigerGraph platform. Kostamaa will also lead the continued expansion of TigerGraph’s robust partner ecosystem and grow the company’s world-class engineering team.



“Pekka joins us at a pivotal point in TigerGraph’s global expansion, as customers all over the world entrust us with answering their most critical business questions,” said Dr. Yu Xu, founder and CEO of TigerGraph. “He is a visionary and innovative engineering leader whose business acumen, technical ability, and industry experience in data analytics will be critical to our continued success. I am thrilled to welcome Pekka to our all-star team.”

Kostamaa brings decades of experience leading innovative, high-performance engineering teams at technology, data, and analytics innovators. His skills in Databases, Data Warehousing, Software as a Service (SaaS), and Data Analytics are unmatched. Kostamaa joins TigerGraph from Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics, where he spent more than 20 years managing multiple teams, including the Advanced Development team, Aster Data Engineering team, and the Teradata Optimizer and Architecture teams. He holds his degree in computer science from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

“It’s an exciting time in the growth journey of TigerGraph and I am delighted to be a part of this executive leadership team,” Kostamaa said. “TigerGraph is a proven market leader with incredible growth as graph analytics continues to gain mainstream momentum. I look forward to a record-breaking 2022 at TigerGraph.”

Continued Company Growth Amidst Graph Market Momentum

TigerGraph is experiencing extraordinary growth. Earlier this year, TigerGraph raised $105 million in Series C funding, one of the largest funding rounds within the graph database and analytics market. The round was led by Tiger Global and brought TigerGraph’s total funding raised to over $170 million.

During the last 12 months, the company has more than tripled its workforce, currently counting more than 300 employees worldwide. Notable additions include Joseph Lee, vice president and general manager for APJ; Stefano Marmonto, DACH regional manager; and Christian Raza, regional manager for southern EMEA. Additionally, TigerGraph has expanded its global footprint throughout North America, EMEA, and APJ with new offices in Canada, France, India, Singapore, and more.



Graph analytics has taken the market by storm, becoming a “must-have” technology for modern enterprises. According to Gartner , “By 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations, up from 10% in 2021, facilitating rapid decision making across the organization.” Graph has become a critical technology for modern enterprises across nearly every industry including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Advertising, Media & Entertainment, and more.

Helpful Links

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .