LastPass Announces New Integration with Google Workspace

BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass by LogMeIn today announced a new integration with Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) as part of its federated login services. With this latest addition, LastPass now has directory and federation integrations with four of the top identity providers (IdP) in the market, including ADFS, Azure AD, Okta and Google Workspace, making it easy to build LastPass into existing systems, enhancing security for businesses while simplifying the login process for end users.



Once an organization has their directory integrated with LastPass, employees experience a seamless login process that provides users access to LastPass using their corporate Google Workspace credentials – no additional password required. This method removes login complexities and password reset frustrations for users, as well as additional overhead costs, tools, and integrations for IT teams to manage.

Through the Google directory integration, employers can also automatically provision LastPass accounts to their employees to streamline adding and removing users. The integration is setup by IT through a one-time configuration, providing users with simplified access to their most used tools in a way that does not compromise on security.

“LastPass is the leading password manager on the market, providing this level of security authentication for federated login integrations with identity providers,” said Dan DeMichele, VP of Product Management at LogMeIn. “Between this new integration with Google Workspace, and the combination of zero-knowledge infrastructure and multi-key approach, this security model that is unique to LastPass offers a level of security uncommon with such a simple login experience. This ensures the keys used to unlock a user’s vault only reunite locally on the end-user’s device.”

The benefits of federated login through LastPass include:

Additional security without complexity: Utilize LastPass’ unique and enhanced federation model to ensure best-in-class security with zero-knowledge infrastructure.

Utilize LastPass’ unique and enhanced federation model to ensure best-in-class security with zero-knowledge infrastructure. Simplified user access: Alleviate login frustrations and easily connect employees to their work, all while leveraging technology and solutions already implemented within the business.

Alleviate login frustrations and easily connect employees to their work, all while leveraging technology and solutions already implemented within the business. Elimination of additional passwords: Employees only need one password to unlock work – their Google Workspace login. Simplify access and boost productivity by providing a passwordless experience.

Employees only need one password to unlock work – their Google Workspace login. Simplify access and boost productivity by providing a passwordless experience. Increased adoption: Eliminating the enrollment process and the need for a master password provides employees immediate access to the credentials they need to do their work, removing login frustrations.

Eliminating the enrollment process and the need for a master password provides employees immediate access to the credentials they need to do their work, removing login frustrations. Automated identity management: Save time and resources while scaling password management across organizations by automating provisioning between the identity provider and LastPass. Easily ensure no data leaves the business when employees do.

Save time and resources while scaling password management across organizations by automating provisioning between the identity provider and LastPass. Easily ensure no data leaves the business when employees do. Fast and easy set-up: Sync the directory and complete a one-time, native federation configuration, providing users with simplified access to their most used tools without compromising on security.

For more information on the Google Workspace integration, please visit: https://www.lastpass.com/features/federated-login.

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager helping more than 30 million users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 85,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides identity and access management solutions that are easy to manage and effortless to use. From single sign-on and enterprise password management to adaptive multifactor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com .

LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:

press@lastpass.com