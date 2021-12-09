Vicinity Energy Voted Best Alternative Energy Company in Metro Philadelphia Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicinity Energy , owner of the nation’s largest portfolio of district energy systems, announces that it has been voted "Best Alternative Energy Company in Philadelphia" by the local community in Metro Philadelphia ’s 2021 Philly’s Best awards.



The annual “Philly’s Best” list from Metro Philadelphia recognizes the best businesses in the city, awarding one winner per category. Recipients are nominated by the Philadelphia community and are selected by vote.

“We are honored to be recognized by the people of Philadelphia,” said Bill DiCroce, president and CEO of Vicinity Energy. “As a local company, Vicinity is deeply committed to the Philadelphia community and is proud to support the city's ambitious sustainability goals by offering reliable and resilient green steam to local businesses and critical care facilities. Our pledge to sustainability and a clean energy future is one we don’t take lightly. We couldn’t be more eager to continue serving this vibrant city as we work together to reach net zero carbon emissions alongside the City of Philadelphia.”

The Vicinity district energy network in Philadelphia currently eliminates 300,000 tons of greenhouse gas emission annually in the region; the carbon reduction equivalent of removing 65,000 cars from the road. Earlier this year, the company announced its integration of renewable biogenic fuel derived from used vegetable oil obtained from Philadelphia restaurants into its energy mix, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by over 80% versus distillate fuel, cutting carbon by an additional12,200 tons.

To read more about Vicinity and our commitment to innovation and the environment, check out Metro Philadelphia’s profile of the company and their award here .

About Vicinity Energy

With 19 district energy systems in 12 major cities, Vicinity Energy is the leading provider of district energy solutions in the U.S. Vicinity produces and distributes steam, hot water, and chilled water directly through its vast underground network to individual buildings and campuses. District energy eliminates the need for boiler and chiller plants in individual buildings, improving overall efficiency, lowering carbon footprints, and increasing reliability. Vicinity’s over 450 skilled engineers, operators, and energy experts have a singular dedication to customer success and a relentless focus on delivering reliable and efficient energy products and services. With the recent launch of the company’s Clean Energy Future roadmap, Vicinity has committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions across all operations by 2050. For more information, check out www.vicinityenergy.us .

