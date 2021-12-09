Insights From SIG Global Executive Summit Now Available On-Demand

Jacksonville, FL, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement, outsourcing and risk executives, today announces the availability of new on-demand content from its 2021 Global Executive Summit. The digital resource center is open to SIG members with select content available to non-members, for the latest insight on sourcing and procurement best practices, cost-cutting strategies, innovative processes and more.

Keynote sessions from senior leaders at VNDLY, Zip, Workday, GEP, SMC2 and Coupa will be available to the public on-demand, along with a 2022 predictions interview series with providers featured at the event.

“The insights and lessons shared at our Global Executive Summit hold more value amid today’s supply chain disruption than ever before. Bringing these conversations to a wider audience will help accelerate the pace of change needed to solve today’s challenges,” said Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. “These keynote speakers and providers are leading by example. The opportunity to come together and share perspectives is what makes SIG’s community so valuable.”

Insights on the priorities and predictions shaping risk mitigation, sourcing and procurement in 2022 are available from providers including Guidant Global, Ivalua, JAGGAER, Spend Matters, Utmost, Varis and more. The following keynote sessions are available on-demand to the public:

Procurement is Key to Growth in the Age of Digital Transformation with Shashank Saxena, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VNDLY Inc.

Increase Your Brand: Optimizing the Intake-to-Purchase (I2P) Customer Experience , with Michael Denari, Head of Global Spend & Business Systems at Canva, Greg Tennyson, former CPO at VSP Global and current SVP, Strategy at Fairmarkit and Rujul Zaparde, CEO of Zip.





Champions of Change: How Procurement Leads Transformation Across the Enterprise, with Adil Karachiwala, VP, Sourcing and Contracts at Comerica Bank, Karey Hoffman, Field Vice President, Sales at Workday Strategic Sourcing.

Resilience…Stop Talkin'…Start Doin' with Mike Jette, Vice President, Consulting at GEP.

The Power of Partnership: How to Eliminate Risk and Reduce Cost, with Bill Sedoff, Former Global Director, Indirect Procurement at Ecolab and Patricia Connolly, CEO at SMC2.

Embedding ESG into Your Sourcing Operations through Business Spend Management with Donna Wilczek, SVP of Product Strategy & Innovation at Coupa.

SIG’s Global Executive Summits bring together senior-level executives from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies, including C-suite executives, vice presidents, directors, senior analysts and managers. For more information, visit SIG’s website here: https://sig.org/.

About SIG

Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement, and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams. SIG’s digital flagship publication, Future of Sourcing, provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space. Learn more at www.sig.org.