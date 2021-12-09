HowGood Integrates EU’s Nutri-Score and Eco-Score into Latis Platform

HIGH FALLS, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HowGood , a SaaS data platform with the world's largest product sustainability database, today announced the integration of the EU’s Nutri-Score and French Eco-Score labeling systems into the metrics available in their sustainability intelligence software, Latis, for measuring product impact.



Both Nutri-Score and Eco-Score are European scoring systems that award grades to food products on a scale of A to E. Nutri-Score measures nutritional value and is calculated by measuring the amount of calories, fat, saturated fatty acids, carbohydrates, sugars, protein, salt, and fiber per 100g of a food product. Eco-Score measures a food product’s environmental footprint by summarizing 15 environmental impacts based on life cycle analysis .

As policy makers across the world continue advocating for mandatory front-of-pack labeling in response to growing concerns about public health, the environment and demand for transparency in the food industry, Eco-Score and Nutri-Score provide a standardized measurement for brands and retailers to convey their products’ nutritional value and environmental impact through consumer-facing labeling. By having this information readily available in Latis, HowGood customers can better understand how any changes made in the product development process can impact these scores to ensure their products are universally considered healthful and environmentally friendly.

“We’re excited about the integration of Nutri-Score and Eco-Score into Latis to help global brands and retailers align the deep sustainability insights offered through our platform with consumer-facing labeling,” said Ethan Soloviev, Chief Innovation Officer at HowGood. “Brands are taking big steps to improve their carbon footprint and reduce risk from their supply chains, and we’re excited to aid them in those goals by aligning those insights with marketing considerations, bringing front-of-pack labeling insights directly into the hands of product developers and procurement teams.”

“The in-depth insights we gather through HowGood’s Latis platform are instrumental in helping Danone rapidly and holistically understand the impact of our products as we create them. We anticipate the integration of labeling like Eco-Score and Nutri-Score will help us further improve not only our impact, but also our communications and transparency around consumer health and the environment,” said Alice Lesaffre, Director of Open Innovation & Partnerships at Danone. “We look forward to leveraging this data to further demonstrate to our customers our commitment to providing them with products they can trust and feel good about.”

According to a 2020 global survey from Accenture on how COVID-19 impacted consumers, one-in-three consumers now rank sustainability as a top three purchasing criteria and are making positive changes to shop more health-and-eco-consciously. HowGood's Latis helps brands and retailers prioritize sustainability by allowing them to rapidly determine the impact of any ingredient or product against key environmental and social impact metrics like greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, labor risk, animal welfare, and more. Now, with the addition of Nutri-Score and Eco-Score prediction capabilities, brands and retailers can quickly and accurately determine how their internal decision-making around sustainability will translate to consumer-facing labeling for environmental impact and nutritional value.

