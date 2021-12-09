Xage Partners with Iron Bow to Secure Digital Transformation Efforts for the Federal Government

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage , the first and only zero trust real-world cybersecurity company, today announced its partnership with Iron Bow Technologies, a leading IT solution provider for the Department of Defense (DOD) and other federal agencies, along with commercial and healthcare clients.



Through this partnership, Iron Bow will become a seller of the Xage Fabric to public sector organizations, providing zero trust access control for operations and data protection. The Xage Fabric is a key enabler of Iron Bow’s best-in-class cybersecurity solutions, which underpin the Federal Government’s adoption of zero trust architectures for digital transformation.

Following a series of notable cyberattacks over the past year, the Federal Government is enhancing security requirements for agencies. At the same time, federal leaders are under pressure to continue modernizing legacy technology. Combined with Iron Bow’s offerings which aid digital transformation, Xage will simultaneously help agencies working with Iron Bow, including the DOD, upgrade their security postures.

“Pursuing IT modernization doesn’t mean federal agencies need to open themselves up to cyber threats. Embracing a zero trust architecture avoids major security holes that could render infrastructure vulnerable, and allows users to experience the full benefits of modern operations,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO at Xage. “Our partnership with Iron Bow provides their clients with coveted zero trust security for operations and expands our impact into the DOD.”

Beyond aiding in securing modernization efforts, the Xage Fabric will also provide:

Local & Remote Access Control: Securing a variety of military operations spanning cloud to the tactical edge and providing the digital warfighter with secure remote and local access, particularly in environments with intermittent connectivity.

Securing a variety of military operations spanning cloud to the tactical edge and providing the digital warfighter with secure remote and local access, particularly in environments with intermittent connectivity. Data Security: Data protection and access services for connected digital systems across DOD and DOD’s partners and suppliers for situational awareness, logistics, and maintenance analytical services that increase mission readiness.

Data protection and access services for connected digital systems across DOD and DOD’s partners and suppliers for situational awareness, logistics, and maintenance analytical services that increase mission readiness. ICS Protection : Protection and access control for operational assets supporting power and military industrial control system (ICS) infrastructure.

: Protection and access control for operational assets supporting power and military industrial control system (ICS) infrastructure. Cost Reduction: Significant reduction of capital and operational expenditures associated with network architectures for operations.

“The DOD is pursuing digital transformation for warfighter efforts to continually protect US interests. The Xage Fabric greatly enhances Iron Bow’s capability to deploy secure solutions supporting these operations, saving costs and streamlining access to systems and data, no matter the location,” said James Ebeler, Chief Technology Officer for the DOD at Iron Bow.

Dozens of public sector agencies, critical operations and private companies already trust Xage to secure their systems, using the Xage Fabric to defend against unauthorized access. To learn more about the Xage Fabric and its role in protecting and modernizing operational, IT, and cloud environments, visit https://xage.com/solutions/ .

About Xage

Xage is the first and only zero trust real-world security company. The Xage Fabric accelerates and simplifies the way enterprises secure, manage and transform digital operations across OT, IT and cloud. Xage solutions include Identity & Access Management (IAM), remote access and dynamic data security, all powered by the Xage Fabric.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow's global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. For more information, visit ironbow.com.

