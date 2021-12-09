WisdomTree Announces ETF Share Splits

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced forward share splits on the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) and the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN). Forward splits increase the number of shares outstanding and decrease the price per share. The splits will not change the total value of a shareholder’s investment.



The stock splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of the markets on December 20, 2021, payable after the close of the markets on December 22, 2021. Shares will trade at their post-split price on December 23, 2021.

Ticker Fund Name NAV per Share

(as of 12/8/2021) Split Ratio DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total

Dividend Fund $125.96 2:1 DLN WisdomTree U.S.

LargeCap Dividend

Fund $128.14 2:1

The following table illustrates the effect of a hypothetical 2-for-1 forward share split:

Period Number of Shares

Owned Hypothetical Price per

Share Total Value of Shares Pre-Split 100 $100.00 $10,000 Post-Split 200 $50.00

$10,000

The WisdomTree Capital Markets team is continually evaluating the suite of WisdomTree funds for potential operational or other changes that seek to benefit investors, with particular focus on ETF trading.

Anita Rausch, WisdomTree Head of Capital Markets, said, “As the share prices of DTD and DLN have increased since their inception in 2006, we believe splitting the funds’ price 2:1 has the potential to result in tighter bid/ask spreads for the benefit of all investors. Furthermore, the lower price point of the funds allow for a smaller minimum investment, as well as further ease when rebalancing ETF portfolios, among other potential benefits.”

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. To obtain a prospectus for WisdomTree Funds containing this and other important information, please call 866.909.9473 or visit WisdomTree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.



There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. Funds focusing their investments on certain sectors increase their vulnerability to any single economic or regulatory development related to such sector. This may result in greater share price volatility. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only.

Anita Rausch is a registered representative of Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Bid/Ask Spread: This is essentially the difference in price between the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for an asset and the lowest price for which a seller is willing to sell it.

WTPR -20211124-0152

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $75.8 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information:

Media Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / wisdomtree@fullyvested.com