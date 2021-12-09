Best Option Restoration (B.O.R.) Launches Water Restoration Services in Tri-State Area

OAK RIDGE, New Jersey, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juan Morales announced today that Best Option Restoration (B.O.R.) now offers water restoration and mold remediation services for the Tri-State area. B.O.R. of Tri-State will deliver safe and effective solutions to eliminate mold and hazardous effects of water damage for clients in northern New Jersey.

Common Reasons for Water Damage

Water damage can occur for a variety of reasons, such as:

Floods and major weather events

Problems with HVAC systems

Leaks and failures of water heaters and washers

Issues with broken pipes and plumbing issues

Undetected leaks inside walls, in crawl spaces or in foundations

Damage from the use of water to extinguish fires

Sewage backups

When water damage is spotted, it is critical to address these issues immediately to prevent further damage to the property. Additionally, remediation of contaminants and pathogens is necessary to prevent health risks for those who live or work in or near affected areas.

Why Water Restoration Is Necessary

After a disaster that creates standing water inside a building, the need for water restoration is urgent. Water can allow mold and contaminants to grow and multiply. Removing the moisture and eliminating pathogens is the best way to protect the health of occupants.

How B.O.R. Can Help

B.O.R. provides residential and commercial mold remediation and water restoration services, include the following:

Solutions for water damage include immediate removal of standing water, mold remediation and handling any biohazards that may be associated with the incident.

The team can assist property owners in clearing debris and assessing damage caused by major storms and fires.

Commercial and large loss cases are a way in which B.O.R. of Tri-State can provide customized services for companies that have sustained damage from disasters.

B.O.R. of Tri-State will be a trusted resource for homeowners, property owners, and commercial building managers in restoring structures to full functionality after a disaster. The help provided by the restoration team can make the difference between a hazardous environment and a safe one.

Real Help for the Tri-State Area

Juan Morales will bring a wealth of experience to his role as the leader of B.O.R. of Tri-State. When contacted for comment, Juan said, "I am excited for the opportunity to provide a gold standard service to our community that will ease the burden that comes with a disaster. Mr. Morales added, "My background as a father, husband, law enforcement officer, United States Marine, IICRC technician and entrepreneur has provided me with multi-faceted experiences to deliver the best service in the restoration business."

The company is part of the B.O.R. franchise group and offers the stability and the reputation for quality needed to provide the right restoration services for its clientele.

