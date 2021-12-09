Edmund Optics® Named an Authorized Global Distributor for TRUMPF Laser Technology

BARRINGTON, N.J., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUMPF Laser Technology has partnered with Edmund Optics® to enhance global access to its TruPulse nano ns pulsed fiber lasers. "Edmund Optics is excited to help SPI Lasers rebrand as TRUMPF Laser Technology by providing customers with laser optics components and fast deliveries," said Ed Kay, Vice President of Retail Marketplace at Edmund Optics. "We are excited to announce our partnership with Edmund Optics. Their technical knowledge of optics, imaging, laser components, and measurement equipment makes them ideal for labs and research groups to source what they need," said Jack Pennuto, Director of Sales & Applications at TRUMPF Laser Technology.

The TRUMPF TruPulse nano is a nanosecond pulsed fiber laser that provides unparalleled versatility for industrial nanosecond processing. A tunable pulse duration regime from 3-2000ns provides wide compatibility for many different types of applications. Additionally, with up to 48 selectable waveforms and no required consumables, the TruPulse nano is maintenance-free thanks to "Fit & Forget" technology and is ideal for a wide range of laser materials processing applications such as cutting, welding, drilling, and more.

TRUMPF Laser Technology is one of two divisions within the TRUMPF Group. This division manufactures laser products primarily for processing.

To learn more about TRUMPF Laser Technology and the company's product offering, or to learn about custom options, please visit www.edmundoptics.com/company/brands/trumpf.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

TRUMPF TruPulse nano Pulsed Fiber Lasers combine high power and pulse rates, industry leading reliability, and maintenance free operation to maximize output in laser material processing applications.









