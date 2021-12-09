New Study Shows Patients With Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Functional Dyspepsia Experience High Levels of Bloating and Distension

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rome Foundation Research Institute and Danone Nutricia Research have partnered on a study to look at the prevalence of bloating and distension in patients diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or functional dyspepsia (FD). Results indicate that, on average, 90% of patients with these diagnoses experience bloating and distension after eating a meal in the past three months. Conversely, 54% of the general population reports experiencing bloating or distension after eating a meal in the past three months. The study also showed a higher percentage of these patients seek medical care for these symptoms and indicated that bloating and distension drastically influenced their quality of life, limiting activities and affecting their ability to eat the foods they want.

Lead investigator, Olafur Palsson, PsyD commented, "We know that patients experience these symptoms at higher than normal rates and this data indicate that bloating and distension should be considered as inherent characteristics of irritable bowel syndrome and functional dyspepsia. Health care providers should ask patients about these symptoms when seeing a patient with IBS or FD and provide options for management of them as part of the treatment approach. "

Additional data is yet to come from this study that was conducted online in 6000 adult participants from the US, UK and Mexico and that looked at the role of diet on the symptoms of bloating and distension.

The Rome Foundation is an independent not-for-profit global organization dedicated to supporting the creation of scientific data and educational information to assist in diagnosing and treating Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction (DGBIs), formerly called Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders (FGIDs). As a part of its mission, the Rome Foundation Research Institute (RFRI) was formed under the Rome Foundation. It stands as an international academic research institute that advances scientific understanding of the Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction such as irritable bowel syndrome, functional dyspepsia and other digestive disorders.

