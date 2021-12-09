Udemy Releases Research on Global Top In-Demand Skills in November Workplace Learning Index

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today released the “ November 2021 Workplace Learning Skills Index ,” which identifies the most in-demand skills consumed by organizations globally in November. With access to workplace learning activity generated by learners on Udemy’s enterprise learning solution, Udemy Business , Udemy research can help leaders and employees alike identify skills as they gain momentum, and upskill with timely courses needed to stay ahead of the curve.



“I believe we’re moving into the ‘Great Optimization,’ a time when the value of every employee is truly understood,” said Cara Brennan Allamano, SVP of People, Places, and Learning at Udemy. “In this new era, I expect that leaders will be clamoring to find ways to optimize employee engagement through new technologies, flexibility, and perhaps, most importantly, learning opportunities. Organizations with employees who are open to gaining the new skills required for success will also be better positioned to navigate change and uncertainty moving forward.”

November’s learning index analyzes the skills employees are learning on the Udemy Business platform, with data driven by thousands of Udemy Business customers globally. The index identified top surging technical skills, like Data Quality Management (644% increase in consumption) and CSS Grid (502%), as well as in-demand power skills like Conversation Skills (54%), Charisma (54%), and Project Planning (53%).

Additionally, Udemy identified surging skills across industries to help businesses understand the emerging and critical skills within relevant industries. For example, Goal Setting course consumption surged 190% in the Retail industry, Body Language course consumption jumped 152% in the Financial Services industry, and in the Government sector, Network Security consumption surged 117%.

“It isn’t surprising to see employees turning to courses to help with procrastination and goal setting right now,” said Udemy Behavior Therapy instructor Alicia Paz . “Not only is the future of work still uncertain but it’s also the end of the year, when personal and professional deadlines are looming. I recommend setting and focusing on small goals. Start the day by creating a list of what you want to accomplish that day, check things off, and pat yourself on the back as you go to further motivate yourself onto the next task.”

In addition to the in-demand skills analysis, employee learning activity indicated:

Top skills surging in the United States were Data Engineering (655%), Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (301%), and Microsoft AZ-700 (269%)

889% increase in Microsoft Power Automate course consumption in Japan

104% increase in Emotional Intelligence course consumption in Brazil

84% increase in Management Skills course consumption in Australia

40% increase in Marketing Psychology course consumption globally

29% increase in Employee Engagement course consumption globally

Methodology

The 2021 November Workplace Learning Skills Index is based on data from the learning behavior of thousands of companies across the globe using the Udemy Business platform. Skills data compares the consumption of courses in the Udemy Business collection from October 2021 to November 2021. All courses are associated with topics, with each course having up to five topics. These topics are what you see as the trending skills within the report. For courses with multiple topics, consumption minutes are divided equally across all topics associated with those courses.

