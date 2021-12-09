BioCorRx Appoints Drug Delivery Expert Jie Shen, Ph.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

ANAHEIM, CA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jie Shen to the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



Dr. Jie Shen is an Assistant Professor in the Departments of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Chemical Engineering at the University of Rhode Island (URI). Prior to joining URI, Dr. Shen was a postdoctoral fellow and then Assistant Research Professor at the University of Connecticut. Dr. Shen’s current research areas of interest include: 1) sustained and/or targeted brain and ophthalmic drug delivery to improve bioavailability and reduce side effects of a variety of therapeutics; 2) in vitro dissolution testing, as well as the development of in vitro-in vivo correlation (IVIVC) for complex dosage forms such as microspheres, implants, and nanoparticles; and 3) manufacturing of advanced drug delivery systems such as liposomes, and microspheres. Dr. Shen was the recipient of AAPS Postdoctoral Fellow Award in 2014 and IPEC-Americas Foundation Emerging Researcher Award in 2017. Dr. Shen received her Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the China Pharmaceutical University, Nanjing, China. She is also an editorial board member of the International Journal of Pharmaceutics and Frontiers in Drug Delivery-Oral Drug Delivery, and a reviewer for several scientific journals.

Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO and Director of BioCorRx Inc., commented, “We are excited to add Dr. Shen to our SAB. Dr. Shen has previously worked on both naltrexone depot formulations and the development of batch release specifications based upon dissolution methods. She is an expert on developing and manufacturing advanced drug delivery systems and her expertise will be invaluable as we advance to human trials for BICX104, an implantable biodegradable naltrexone pellet for the treatment of opioid use disorder.”

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com

Media Contact:

CMW Media

(858) 264-6600

biocorrx@cmwmedia.com