BigPanda Names Fred Koopmans Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, today named Fred Koopmans chief product officer, in charge of the company's product organization and growth initiatives. Koopmans was previously senior vice president of product management at Cloudera. At BigPanda he will lead the product strategy, product management, product marketing and user experience teams for BigPanda’s AIOps Event Correlation and Automation platform.



"Fred is a brilliant product leader and I'm confident he'll help take the BigPanda platform to the next level,” said Elik Eizenberg, co-founder and CTO at BigPanda. "In addition to his values, his product and engineering experience make him a perfect fit for BigPanda. As massive demand for AIOps continues to drive the company to innovate rapidly, Fred will serve as an integral part of our leadership team and help solidify our lead in the market.”

"I couldn’t be more excited to join a company whose product helps IT Ops teams keep their digital services up and running in an increasingly online world. I have seen how BigPanda has transformed the way they work, and I’m looking forward to an even brighter future ahead as we deliver on the product vision and roadmap,” said Koopmans. “I’ve met with customers who have experienced productivity improvements across their incident management teams thanks to BigPanda's ability to improve the reliability of digital services and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. I'm excited to help further elevate the AI components of our product and expand our portfolio even more."

Fred Koopmans Background

Koopmans joins BigPanda from Cloudera, an hybrid data cloud company for enterprise analytics and machine learning. While there, he served as senior vice president of product management and helped the business scale from $300 million to nearly $1 billion in annual revenue.

Prior to Cloudera, Koopmans was senior director of product management at Citrix, where he helped the company overhaul the service provider product development lifecycle, leading to a 200% increase in customer adoption. Before that, he was an architect and director of product management at Bytemobile, where his innovations increased revenue by 200%.

Koopmans holds a Master of Science in electrical engineering with a focus on computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transforms IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver incredible customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s AIOps Event Correlation and Automation platform helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia, Mayfield, Battery, Insight Partners and Greenfield Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

Media contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for BigPanda

bigpanda@bocacommunications.com