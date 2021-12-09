Study: Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management (AEM) Platform Reduces Time Spent on Ongoing Device Management by 90% and Remediating Security Vulnerabilities by 70%

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced the results of a study carried out by Hobson & Company (H&C), a leading research firm focused on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Return on Investment (ROI) studies. The results showed how Jamf saves organizations time, resources and cost by simplifying IT management, improving end-user experience and mitigating overall risk leading to an ROI of 781% for a typical organization over three years.



H&C conducted independent research consisting of more than 10 in-depth interviews with Jamf customers and found that a proven Apple Enterprise Management solution addressed specific customer challenges across both large and small enterprises to deliver a quick and compelling ROI.

Jamf delivers Apple Enterprise Management to fill the gap between what Apple offers and the enterprise requires. Apple Enterprise Management helps organizations — including businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies — connect, manage and protect Apple products, apps and corporate resources without ever having to the touch the device. Apple Enterprise Management extends management capabilities for Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple TV to:

Securely connect users to resources they need to be productive and self-sufficient

Automate every aspect of device and application management

Adequately protect devices, data and user privacy

H&C research identified that Jamf's solution benefits across three broad business objectives that save organizations time, resources and cost by:

Simplifying IT management 90% reduction in time spent on ongoing device management 90% reduction in time spent on device provisioning and deployment

Improving end-user experience 90% reduction in end-user productivity loss 8% improvement in employee satisfaction to support hiring and retention

Mitigating risk 70% reduction in time spent remediating incidents and vulnerabilities 15% reduction in probability of security and/or compliance incidents



“It’s so rewarding to see the quantifiable benefits our Apple Enterprise Management platform delivers for our customers in the numbers reported by Hobson & Company,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Jamf is the only Apple Enterprise Management solution of scale that remotely connects, manages and protects Apple devices, and we’re proud to help more than 57,000 organizations across the globe succeed with Apple.”

The full H&C report ‘Driving ROI: The Case for a proven Apple Enterprise Management Solution’ is now available for download here: https://www.jamf.com/resources/white-papers/reduce-apple-tco-with-jamf/

About Hobson & Company

Hobson & Company helps technology vendors and purchasers uncover, quantify and validate the key sources of value driving the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Our focus on robust validation has helped many technology purchasers more objectively evaluate the underlying business case of a new technology, while better understanding which vendors best deliver against the key value drivers. Our well- researched yet easy-to-use ROI and TCO tools have also helped many technology companies better position and justify their unique value proposition.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

