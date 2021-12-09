First Stop Health Enhances Executive Team as Virtual Care Provider Growth Continues

CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company, today announced a promotion and two additions to its executive team. Vice President of Business Development, Elena Gambon, has become Chief Strategy Officer; Elizabeth Shannon, a proven finance and executive leader within several industries, was added as Chief Financial Officer; and Eric Harrison, a successful technology architect and leader from the logistics industry, was added as Chief Technology Officer.

"We continue to see annual, high growth success and are well-positioned to continue to deliver high quality and high-value virtual care services that our members and clients love," said Blaine Barnett, CEO at FSH. "These executive team changes help us align our goals for greater growth in the years to come."

FSH recently announced the addition of Virtual Primary Care to help improve members' health with integrated services for urgent, preventive and chronic care needs, while working to help lower healthcare costs for employers.

FSH drives the utilization of its virtual care services - Telemedicine, Virtual Mental Health and Virtual Primary Care - with continuous, targeted employee engagement and an amazing patient experience, ensuring high-value performance for its clients.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health provides care that people loveSM. Patients can access care 24/7 via mobile app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality care. Our Telemedicine, Virtual Mental Health and Virtual Primary Care services are available as an employee benefit from employers and to members of wellness plans, captives, MEC plans, health shares and other benefit platforms.

