goeasy Ltd. Surpasses a $2 Billion Consumer Loan Portfolio

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, announced today that it has surpassed a $2 billion consumer loan portfolio.



The Company began consumer lending in 2006 with the launch of its easyfinancial division, after opening the first test kiosk at an easyhome leasing store in Edmonton, Alberta. goeasy has since grown to become one of the country’s largest non-prime consumer lenders, with over 400 locations coast-to-coast, a fully digital lending platform and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, power sports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. The lending division has proudly served nearly 750,000 Canadians, with 1 out of 3 graduating back to prime credit and over 60% improving their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

“While it took nearly 13 years to reach the first $1 billion in 2019, we are proud to have doubled the business, reaching $2 billion in consumer loans within two and a half years,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President & CEO, “Achieved through a combination of strong organic growth and the strategic acquisition of LendCare earlier this year, this milestone reflects the strength and resiliency of our business model, the passion of our 2,200 team members to support our customers, and the benefits of scale, supported by a balance sheet and forward liquidity to fund growth through 2023,” Mr. Mullins continued, “We also continue to see improving consumer demand, while the benefits of our product and channel diversification are helping to produce record originations. We are now confident we will exceed the high-end of our growth outlook for the fourth quarter, adding over $110 million to the consumer loan portfolio.”

goeasy continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution, broadening the geography in which it operates, and improving the financial wellness of its customers, by helping them improve their credit score and graduate back to prime. The company remains well positioned to achieve its long-term growth objectives, including a consumer loan portfolio of between $2.8 billion and $3.0 billion by the end of 2023.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,200 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, power sports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $7.2 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 75 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.25 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

