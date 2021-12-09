Clover Health Launches New Clinical Program Targeting Chronic Kidney Disease in Partnership with Cricket Health

The Clover Assistant synthesizes health data and surfaces personalized clinical recommendations to physicians to drive earlier disease detection and intervention

Specialty kidney services now accessible to physicians using the Clover Assistant to treat their patients who have been diagnosed with CKD

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announced that it will provide clinicians using the Clover Assistant with access to comprehensive renal care coordination and services to support disease management among their patients who have been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD). As part of the program, Clover is partnering with value-based kidney care provider Cricket Health to offer patients comprehensive, personalized kidney care.

CKD is a common medical condition in older adults that increases risk of heart attacks, strokes, and often progresses to kidney failure (end-stage renal disease). The disease often goes undiagnosed for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, according to a 2020 report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Office of Minority Health. Early detection of CKD is important, as it creates the opportunity for physicians to initiate treatment, manage their patients’ other existing conditions and slow CKD progression, which can lead to a better health journey for the patient and lower long-term costs overall.

The CKD data model within the Clover Assistant analyzes longitudinal patient data to understand an individual’s stage of CKD and risk for disease progression, then raises the information directly to physicians to help them develop an appropriate care plan.

Within the Clover Assistant, physicians will be able to recommend and enroll these patients into Cricket Health’s personalized kidney care program at no additional cost to patients. This collaboration adds a supplemental layer of support and further personalizes the patient experience while minimizing the time between diagnosis and treatment.

Through the MyCricket™ patient support program, enrolled Clover patients will have access to multidisciplinary care teams, including nurses, dietitians, social workers, and trained peer mentors to help them stay on an individualized care plan to help manage their CKD. The virtual program, available 24/7, also includes stage-specific educational resources and access to a peer community for support along the way.

“We created the Clover Assistant to give primary care physicians superpowers, so what better way to do that than give them access to innovative healthcare service providers like Cricket Health,” said Andrew Toy, President of Clover Health. “By continuing to integrate best-in-class clinical support services for conditions like CKD into the Clover Assistant, we are elevating the level of care delivered to our beneficiaries.”

“Primary care physicians have a critical role to play in the early detection and management of chronic kidney disease,” said Robert Sepucha, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Health. “Our partnership with Clover Health will empower physicians with personalized care teams for their patients with chronic kidney disease that provide eyes and ears between appointments and help their patients stay healthy, at home, and out of the hospital.”

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.

We aim to provide great care, in a sustainable way, by having a business model built around improving medical outcomes while lowering avoidable costs. We do this while taking a holistic approach to understanding the health needs and social risk factors of those under our care. This strategy is underpinned by the company’s proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making by presenting physicians and other providers with real-time, personalized recommendations at the point of care.

Making care more accessible is at the heart of our business, and we believe patients should have the freedom to choose their doctors. We offer affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits, provide primary care physicians with the Clover Assistant, and also make comprehensive home-based care available via the Clover Home Care program.

With its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Clover’s workforce is distributed around the U.S. and also includes a team of world-class technologists based in Hong Kong. The company manages care for Medicare beneficiaries in Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.