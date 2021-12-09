Benevity Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of Alaya

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., a global leader in ESG technology, today announced the acquisition of Alaya, a purpose-driven employee engagement SaaS platform. Based in Switzerland, with a presence in Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Singapore, Alaya enables businesses to engage employees in volunteering and positive actions through its innovative technology.



The addition of Alaya will allow Benevity to expand its international presence and enable more companies to access its growing suite of corporate purpose solutions. Benevity already helps over 700 of the world’s most iconic brands engage their stakeholders in ESG, purpose and social impact initiatives. The deal is expected to close December 15, 2021.

“Benevity is known for bringing bold vision and innovative solutions to the corporate social responsibility space,” said Kelly Schmitt, Benevity’s Chief Executive Officer. “The ESG-related technology sector is growing rapidly and its importance in helping attract, retain and engage employees and customers is critical. Alaya’s localized expertise in Europe and Asia, its reputation for stellar client service and its passionate, mission-driven culture are the perfect complement to Benevity.”

Benevity is a category leader, having pioneered software that enables companies to engage their customers and employees to support the causes they care about, manage their community investments and grants, match employee donations, engage employees in volunteering and measure social and business impact on a global scale.

“When we founded Benevity we were intentional about trying to create cultural impact at scale—both within companies and in broader society—mainly because collective action is required to solve most of the world’s most pressing issues,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity’s Founder and Executive Chairperson. “This joining of forces with a like-minded international star comes at a time when ESG and social impact are becoming paramount to investors, consumers, employees and the public looking for business to drive measurable social and environmental change. Together with Alaya, Benevity is poised to deliver hyper-local solutions for even more companies across the globe.”

Alaya brings expertise and understanding of cultural nuance in international markets and a strong track record of client delight among the more than 90 companies using their platform. Their innovative technology with localized volunteering and giving content is designed for companies looking to engage employees and address social, environmental and well-being challenges.

“Alaya was founded with the goal of putting purpose at the center of every company on the planet. By uniting with a visionary company like Benevity, we are one step closer to doing that,” said André Abreu, Alaya’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “Alaya’s international expertise and engaging user experience, combined with Benevity’s industry-leading ESG technology will enable companies and their stakeholders to bring more positive action to the world every day.”

The acquisition of Alaya builds on Benevity’s rapid growth in the past year, including investments by software investor Hg, TPG’s The Rise Fund, and Generation Investment Management. Earlier this year, Benevity acquired online community platform Chaordix. The company now offers a digital community solution that enables companies to engage Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), customers and other companies to collaborate on ideas and drive collective action in support of social and environmental issues.

“Companies around the world are recognizing the importance of building purpose into their businesses and creating opportunities for their employees to engage in the causes they care about,” said Maya Chorengel, Co-Managing Partner of The Rise Fund and Benevity board member. “Adding the power of Alaya will allow Benevity to reach a broader set of companies across international markets and deliver them authentic, locally relevant impact solutions.”

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is a leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Impact 20, Benevity offers cloud solutions that power purpose for many iconic brands in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 22 languages, Benevity has processed nearly $8 billion in donations and 43 million hours of volunteering time to support 326,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company’s solutions also facilitated 530,000 positive actions and awarded 1.2 million grants worth $12 billion. For more information, visit www.benevity.com.

About Alaya

Alaya is a global software provider enabling companies to build a purpose-driven culture and engage employees to make an impact, one act at a time. Headquartered in Switzerland, with a presence in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain and Singapore, more than 90 companies partner with Alaya to easily manage their purpose-driven CSR and employee engagement programs, through volunteering, giving or taking simple actions to support sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion and wellbeing. For more information, visit Alayagood.com.

