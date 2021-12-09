Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Sentient Energy® with the 2021 Global Grid Line Sensors Company of the Year Award

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy Inc., a Koch Engineered Solutions company and the leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, today announced that they have been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Grid Line Sensors Company of the Year Award.



Aging energy infrastructure, widespread deployment of distributed energy resources, extreme weather, and wildfires mean ever-growing complexity for today’s grid operators. This complexity requires utilities to use cutting-edge solutions that allow for data-driven asset management, grid planning, operations, and reliability decisions to effectively address their most pressing grid needs. Sentient Energy’s Grid Analytics System™ gives utilities the industry’s most comprehensive solution, delivering unparalleled distribution grid visibility, analytics, and predictive insights for greater safety, reliability, and efficiency of the entire distribution grid.

The award was a result of strong overall company performance throughout 2020 and 2021. Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

