Progress Named a Top Place to Work in the U.S. and India

Company named to The Boston Globe’s 2021 Top Place to Work and earns Great Place to Work® certification in India – both honors based on employee feedback



BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced that it has been named to The Boston Globe’s annual Top Places to Work list, which identifies the most progressive companies in Massachusetts. Additionally, the company has been certified as a 2021-2022 Great Place to Work® in India. These two recognitions cap off a year in which Progress has been recognized 25 times around the world, as a top employer and for its culture, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) work and learning and development initiatives. The full list of recognitions can be viewed here.

“This has been an incredible year for Progress, as we’ve doubled-down on our tradition of being a people-first organization,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “It is crucial that no matter where in the world our people sit, they experience the ProgressPROUD culture, steeped in our deep-set values that truly set Progress apart from the rest. I’m honored to lead a company where the people care so deeply for each other, for our customers, and have kept Progress a great employer for 40 years.”

The Boston Globe Top Places to Work

The Boston Globe’s annual Top Places to Work rankings are based on confidential employee surveys collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The survey covered areas including company leadership, compensation and training, diversity/inclusion, career development, family-friendly flexibility, and values and ethics. Those selected for the ranking excelled in specific fields from offering progressive benefits, empowering employees to help drive the company’s direction and to making workers feel integral to the company’s success—all while creating a fun, supportive work environment. Progress ranked 12th in the Large Company category.

“The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees’ needs first, really stood out,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. “We congratulate all of our 2021 recipients.”

Great Place to Work, India

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The certification process evaluates employee opinion on equity, collaboration, camaraderie, pride, innovation, leadership effectiveness and more. To get certified, 70% or more of employee respondents must rate their organization as a great workplace.

Progress has built a culture that offers employees a positive work environment, flexibility and extensive career development opportunities. Despite the global pandemic, it has continued to thrive because of the rich and diverse people that power Progress. The company and its employees are also committed to giving back to the community—supporting STEM education, social justice and emergency relief efforts.

