SUCCESS Enterprises Launches New Coaching Program for Entrepreneurs and Business Professionals

Designed by Industry Experts, SUCCESS Coaching Delivers a Results-Oriented Coaching Program for Every Stage of Business Leadership

DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® Enterprises, publisher of SUCCESS magazine and the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development for 124 years, today announced the launch of SUCCESS Coaching™. The coaching program takes a holistic approach to personal and professional development with a variety of one-on-one and group coaching programs as well as a proprietary app to help coaches and clients improve their results.

From early-stage startups and entrepreneurs to sales professionals and C-suite executives, SUCCESS Coaching offers professional development tools to increase productivity, improve communications and increase bottom-line results. SUCCESS Coaching is led by seasoned industry experts and experienced SUCCESS Certified Coaches.

This new program from SUCCESS Enterprises offers three distinct tracks to fit the needs of entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes:

Ideal for startups, Group Coaching programs involve weekly sessions in a group format and cover a range of topics from sales, time management, leadership, and marketing skills and techniques, to focused themes that address specific issues.

Elite Coaching is best suited for entrepreneurs with established businesses who are looking to grow a team. It features weekly private coaching for leaders in a one-on-one format with monthly group training calls for entire teams.

For more experienced entrepreneurs and business leaders, Pinnacle Coaching offers a more advanced program designed to improve systems, productivity and processes. Available by invitation only, Pinnacle Coaching features weekly one-on-one private coaching sessions and monthly group training calls.



Each coaching program also includes access to a new, proprietary SUCCESS Coaching app that improves communication among coaches and clients, and tracks and reports progress to keep training momentum going.

SUCCESS Coaching was created by SUCCESS Ambassador Don Hobbs and Ben Fairfield, managing director of SUCCESS Coaching, who both share a passion for helping businesses and leaders achieve their greatest potential. Hobbs has developed companies into industry leaders in real estate, insurance, marketing, technology and training and has served as an international speaker, coach, trainer and business consultant for more than 30 years. Fairfield is a national trainer, coach and speaker with more than 8,500 hours of one-on-one coaching.

“For too long the coaching industry has been watered down and filled with coaches producing lackluster results,” said Fairfield. “SUCCESS Coaching was founded to raise the bar in the coaching industry and deliver a higher level of coaching with a results-based and technology-fueled approach that helps business leaders achieve greater success.”

In addition to its coaching products, SUCCESS Coaching also offers a coach certification program for those who want to become professional development coaches.

The 60-hour, all-virtual training session provides SUCCESS Coaching Certification that coaches can use to begin their own coaching practice or perhaps join the coaching ranks at SUCCESS.

“We anticipate that some of the coaches who are certified will join our team as we’re always looking to enhance our coaching bench to address the growing demand, but the vast majority will begin their own journey to become professional development coaches,” said Fairfield. “The reality is that anyone can claim to be a coach, but not all have been through proper training or certification. It’s our goal to elevate the industry and provide best-in-class training, not only for SUCCESS coaches, but also for other independent coaches to become qualified to help more entrepreneurs and businesses succeed.”

About SUCCESS Enterprises

SUCCESS® Enterprises, a multi-platform media company, is the leader in personal and professional development, offering content, resources and training to inspire, motivate and educate. Its flagship property, SUCCESS magazine, was founded in 1897 by achievement philosopher Orison Swett Marden. In addition to the printed magazine, companion media properties within SUCCESS Enterprises include SUCCESS.com , SUCCESS Coaching ™, SUCCESS Space ™, podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses, and Achievers All-Access , an online platform that further expands resources and training for its members. SUCCESS Enterprises is owned by eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI). For more information visit www.success.com .

About SUCCESS Coaching

SUCCESS Coaching™ is a new style of professional development coaching providing a holistic approach to the coaching process with a variety of one-on-one and group coaching offerings. Backed by the SUCCESS® Enterprises brand – the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development for nearly 125 years – SUCCESS Coaching uses innovative and results-orientated coaching programs and a proprietary app to help business leaders, entrepreneurs and organizations reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.success.com/coaching/ .

