MACE Virtual Labs Teams Up With ArborXR to Provide a Turnkey Industry Solution

HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR and AR expert solutions provider MACE Virtual Labs recently announced its partnership with leading enterprise AR/VR device management and content distribution platform ArborXR. This powerful partnership combines logistics with device management capabilities as a full solution for all VR needs.

ArborXR makes it easy to scale XR deployments. With its assistance, companies can manage a fleet of headsets, deploy apps and files remotely and control the in-headset experience. ArborXR found that its customers were asking questions and having recurring issues regarding logistics including purchasing, setting up, and shipping devices. For them, finding a U.S.-based partner to handle these backend needs was exactly what they were looking for.

"This is a very exciting partnership for the industry as a whole," says Jordan Williams, COO and co-founder of ArborXR. "MACE is an incredibly forward-thinking company, and our customers will greatly benefit from U.S.-based logistics expertise."

This new partnership will allow MACE to offer a more complete turnkey solution for VR device deployment at scale. That includes headsets, cleaning solutions, application software, and device management software (ArborXR). That makes it easy to buy, deploy, and manage fleets of VR headsets in the enterprise.

"ArborXR is a great partner because they have provided a critical piece of the puzzle that will enable the adoption of VR at scale across small businesses and large enterprises," says Edgar Acosta, Managing Partner at MACE.

Acosta expressed how seamless this partnership with ArborXR has been thus far as they are so closely aligned in their approach to the market. He is looking forward to what they will accomplish together in the future.

About ArborXR

ArborXR is AR/VR mobile device management (MDM) software that allows enterprise companies to securely manage fleets of XR devices, deploy apps and files remotely, and control the in-headset experience. It is used by Fortune 500 companies, businesses, and hundreds of independent software vendors to seamlessly manage devices, enroll and provision headsets, deploy apps and files remotely, and lock down the user experience with kiosk mode and a multi-app launcher. Learn more about ArborXR and its recent completion of a Series A at ArborXR.com .

About MACE

MACE Virtual Labs is a team of authoritative VR and AR experts that curate the breadth and depth of immersive technology to provide turnkey commercial solutions for customers in training, government, research, medical, and entertainment. MACE sells individual products and complete solution packages. It is the one-stop-shop for commercial VR and AR solutions, from trial programs all the way up to scalable enterprise solutions. To learn more about MACE, visit https://www.macevl.com/ .

CONTACT:

Edgar Acosta, Managing Partner

MACE Virtual Labs

edgar@macevl.com

