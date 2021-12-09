INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Key Breast Cancer Treatment Resistance Data to be Presented at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Data suggests in triple negative breast cancer that MUC4 predicts survival and resistance to immunotherapy and that INB03 reverses resistance by decreasing immunosuppression in the TME

Boca Raton, Florida, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announces data to be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium showing mucin 4 (MUC4) expression predicts worse survival and is a treatment resistance factor in women with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). INB03, a DN-TNF therapy, can reverse TNBC treatment resistance by decreasing expression of MUC4 and reducing immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment (TME) by increasing anti-tumor macrophage phagocytosis and increasing lymphocyte function in the TME. The poster will be presented by Dr. Roxana Schillaci, Instituto de Biología y Medicina Experimental, Buenos Aires, on December 10th.

RJ. Tesi, M.D, Chief Executive Officer of INmune Bio, commented, “We are excited to have Dr. Schillaci present these data that expand on her previous findings on the role of MUC4 expression which predicts worse survival and resistance to therapy in HER2+ breast cancer therapy. Now, in both TNBC and HER2+ breast cancer, MUC4 predicts resistance to immunotherapy and an immunosuppressive TME that can be overcome with INB03.” Treatment with INB03 in murine models of breast cancer improves macrophage anti-tumor phagocytic activity, lymphocyte infiltration and function suggesting improved response to combination therapies of INB03 with inmunotherapy.

Details of the poster are as follows:

Title: Mucin 4 expression in high-risk breast cancer: predicting and overcoming resistance to immunotherapy

Poster: P5-13-32

The poster demonstrates that MUC4 expression is a predictor of worse OS, PFS and MFS (overall, progression or metastatic free survival respectively) in women with TNBC. In murine models, MUC4 expression predicts resistance to immunotherapy and shows treatment with INB03, a DN-TNF that neutralizes soluble TNF, can reverse TNBC treatment resistance in three ways:

Increases in macrophage anti-tumor phagocytic function by polarizing M2 macrophages in the TME to M1 phenotype. Increases lymphocyte infiltration of the TME making cold tumors hot, a characteristic that predicts better response to immunotherapy, especially immune checkpoint inhibitors. Decreases metastatic potential of TNBC, the cause of disease progression of most women with TNBC.

Dr. Schillaci concluded that identifying MUC4 expression in patients with TNBC or HER2+ breast cancer should guide selection of combination therapies such as INB03 to potentially improve the response to breast cancer therapies in women with BC.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms that are both in clinical trials. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. DN-TNF is in clinical trial to determine if it can treat cancer (INB03™), Mild Alzheimer’s disease, Mild Cognitive Impairment and treatment resistant depression (XPro). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ aimed at priming the patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

