Del Taco Centerville Location Celebrates Grand Re-Opening With Free Tacos, Swag and More

CENTERVILLE, Ga., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced today it will be throwing a grand re-opening celebration at its Centerville location at 2766 Watson Blvd., near Robins Air Force Base on Saturday, December 11. During the party, guests will receive a free Del Taco with any purchase all day – from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. – in addition to receiving free Del Taco swag, while supplies last. The refurbished restaurant is now under the ownership of Del Taco franchise partners Rusty Skalla, Jim Bennett and Corey Ooversteen of Southeast Taco Hospitality.



“Southeast Taco Hospitality is extremely excited to have acquired the Del Taco on Watson Blvd in Centerville. As a Del Taco franchisee with team members solely from the Middle and South Georgia area, it only made sense to add this location to our restaurant portfolio,” said Rusty Skalla, Owner of Southeast Taco Hospitality. “Not only is the restaurant close to home, there is a tremendous customer base here. We look forward to continuing to serve good quality food to the friendly residents of Centerville, Warner Robins and neighboring towns and we look forward to seeing everyone on December 11th at our grand re-opening!”

Additionally, as a thank you for their service, now through December 24, personnel from nearby Robins Air Force Base who show a valid military ID, get a free Del Taco, Del’s signature crunchy or soft taco filled with seasoned beef, tons of freshly grated cheddar, crisp shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.

The Centerville restaurant will continue the Del Taco legacy of conveniently offering its guests its signature Mexican favorites. Each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Vegans and vegetarians can also enjoy Del Taco offerings with the Beyond Tacos® and Burritos made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

For those interested in joining the Del Taco team, positions are listed at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By numbers of units

