Current Water Ships Novel Aquaculture Ammonia Treatment System Unit to Nature’s Way for Live Lobster Trials Scheduled to Begin January 2, 2022

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management of industrial and municipal wastewater, completes successful inhouse test program of its novel ammonia treatment system (“AmmEl-Aqua”) for the safe transport of marine and fresh water animals (refer to Press Releases dated Sept 21, 2021 and October 06, 2021).



To complete the installation and commissioning, CWTI will integrate the AmmEl-Aqua system with systems developed by Nature’s Way for the management of dissolved oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Following the completion of the initial trial with lobster, the test program will be expanded to include additional commercial species such as snow crab, halibut and arctic char.

Ammonia, after oxygen, is generally considered the water quality parameter that most affects the health of aquaculture animals. This issue is most important in intensive systems which require comprehensive treatment of the water before recirculation. Even low levels of ammonia cause stress and poor growth, damage gills and other tissue, and increase susceptibility to bacterial infections.

Ammonia is the principal metabolic waste product of fish and other aquaculture animals. Therefore, it is extremely important that ammonia is not allowed to accumulate to toxic levels by aggressively treating the water during pre-transport conditioning and transportation.

Dr. Shelp said, “Results of the inhouse test program have been outstanding. We anticipate commencing commercial activity early in the New Year. Also, based on recent sales initiatives we believe that 2022 will be Current Water’s most successful year ever.”

Nature’s Way and CWTI are committed to executing the Definitive Agreement by mid January. Given the positive test results, CWTI remains very optimistic that the previously stated near-term minimum sales milestones of 35 and 70 AmmEl-Aqua units for outfitting the existing container fleet will be exceeded in Y2022 and Y2023, respectively.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

