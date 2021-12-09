Expanded Polystyrene Market size worth $ 13.10 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Expanded Polystyrene Market ” By Type (Grey, White, and Black), By Application (Building & Construction, Packaging, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Expanded Polystyrene Market size was valued at USD 9.12 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.10 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=61970

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Expanded Polystyrene Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Overview

One of the market’s main drivers is the growing construction and packaging sectors in emerging economies. Because of its closed-air low-thermal conductivity, lightweight, mechanical resistance, low water absorption, and sound resistance, EPS is widely utilized in the construction industry. It has evolved into a strong architectural feature and an excellent choice for green building construction. EPS provides real-world environmental benefits by increasing energy efficiency, improving indoor air quality, and extending the life of buildings and packaged goods.

Expanded polystyrene is a robust, lightweight, and recyclable material. Because of the rising product application scope in numerous end-use industries, the market is expected to grow. The market is expected to develop due to the rising demand for lightweight, reusable, chemically stable materials in automotive components, packaging solutions, and furniture. Furthermore, the need for stackable packaging items is driven by the compression resistance of these materials. The Covid-19 pandemic is unlikely to have a significant influence on the packaging business, as demand for healthcare and food packaging has skyrocketed, but demand for luxury, industrial, and certain B2B-transport packaging has dwindled due to the slowdown and halt in industrial activities.

Key Developments

In March 2021, BEWI, a leading manufacturer of packaging, components, and insulation solutions, has announced the acquisition of a 34% stake in the Czech recycling firm Inoplast s.r.o. Inoplast is a company that recycles plastics, mostly expanded polystyrene (EPS) but also other forms of plastics.

In June 2019, BASF SE boosted its global Neopor (graphite polystyrene rigid foam and a type of EPS) production capacity by 40,000 metric tons per year. Ulsan (Korea) and Ludwigshafen (Germany) were the two production sites where capacity was increased (Germany). To improve the insulating properties of the raw material, the business shifted the full 85,000 metric ton capacity at the Ulsan production site from traditional white EPS (Styropor) to grey EPS (Neopor).

Key Players

The major players in the market are Kaneka Corporation, Total S.A., ACH Foam Technologies, PJSC Sibur Holding LLC, BASF SE, Support Kunststoff GmbH, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Synthos S.A and Synbra Holding B.V.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Expanded Polystyrene Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Expanded Polystyrene Market, By Type White Grey Black







Expanded Polystyrene Market, By Application Building & construction Packaging Others (automotive, medical, marine, and sports & leisure)







Expanded Polystyrene Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Expandable Polystyrene Market By Product Type (White Grey, And Black), By Application (Building and Construction, Packaging), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Styrenic Polymers Market By Product (Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)), By Application (Building and construction, Automotive industry, Packaging), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market By Raw Material (Bioplastics, Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene), By Type (Bottles & Jars, Rigid Bulk Products, Trays, Tubs, Cups, & Pots), By Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics & toiletries, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market By Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE)), By Service (Recycling, Landfills, Incineration), By End-User (Building & Construction, Packaging, Furniture), By Process (Chemical Process, Mechanical Process, Biological Process), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Largest Polyester Manufacturers weaving the world with strong fibers

Visualize Expanded Polystyrene Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.