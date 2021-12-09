Nano Dimension Receives ISO 9000 Certification for Quality Management

Company demonstrates dedication to the practice of quality at the highest level related to product quality, productivity, and customer satisfaction

Sunrise, Florida, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), an industry leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/3D-Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that it is now ISO 9001:2015 certified. This accomplishment means that the Company has reached the highest standards for quality throughout its production processes. ISO 9001:2015 certified companies exemplify the focus and dedication required to drive uncompromising standards of productivity, and quality products, with a continued commitment to driving customer satisfaction and trust.

“Our focus is to deliver the best experience to our customers so that we meet or exceed their expectations all the time,” said Eyal Hershkovitz, Director of Quality and Regulation of Nano Dimension. “ISO 9001 certification of our quality management system is a key part of that focus.”

ISO 9001 sets out the criteria for a quality management system and is used globally by any organization, large or small, regardless of its field of activity. There are over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries certified to ISO 9001. This standard is based on several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, outstanding support, and the motivation and focus of senior management to empower people at all levels of the organization to enhance its capability and deliver value.

“Our commitment is to the continual improvement across all aspects of the Nano Dimension operation,” stated Mr. Zivi Nedivi, President, Nano Dimension. “This certification is an example of the Company’s commitment at all levels of the organization to drive excellence, quality, and performance for our customers.”

See all Compliance and Certifications for Nano Dimension at: https://www.nano-di.com/quality

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors through the development and delivery of environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices - on-demand, anytime, anywhere.



Nano Dimension plans to execute on this vision by building an eco-friendly and intelligent distributed network of additively manufacturing self-learning & self-improving systems, which are designed to deliver a superior ROI to their owners as well as to Nano Dimension shareholders and stakeholders.

The DragonFly IV® system serves cross-industry High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs®) fabrication needs, by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs® which are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. These products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains. With DragonFly IV®, a revolution happens at the click of a button, allowing customers to go from CAD to a functional device in a matter of hours instead of weeks; creating products with better performance; reducing the size and weight of electronic parts and devices; enabling innovation; and, critically important, protecting IP, all the while limiting environmental pollution and chemical waste.

Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron-level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semi-conductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), microfluidics, and life sciences instruments.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

In November 2021, Nano Dimension announced the acquisition of Essemtec AG, located in Lucerne Canton, Switzerland. Essemtec develops production equipment for electronic assembly. The company’s core business is in adaptive, highly flexible SMT pick-and-place equipment, materials dispenser suitable for both high-speed dispensing and microdispensing as well as an intelligent production material storage and logistics system. Read more at: https://investors.nano-di.com/press-releases/news-details/2021/Nano-Dimension-Acquires-Essemtec-AG-Surface-Mount-Pick--Place-Systems-Supplier-for-the-PCB-and-OEM-Industries/default.aspx

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses meeting or exceeding customer expectations and committing to improving quality, excellence and performance. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 11, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

