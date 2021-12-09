Surna Cultivation Technologies Becomes Authorized Reseller of Air Sniper Air Sanitization Product Line

Proudly partnered with Air Sniper as a distributor of the latest in grow room air sanitization technology



Louisville, Colorado, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), doing business as Surna Cultivation Technologies, today announced it has become a value-added reseller of Air Sniper air sanitization products.

“Surna Cultivation Technologies has added another product line to its expanding list of proprietary and curated offerings and is proud to announce our partnership with Air Sniper as a value-added reseller of their high-quality air sanitization products,” said Troy Rippe, Surna’s Vice President of Operations and Development. “With Air Sniper’s sanitization solutions, we are able to deliver our HVACD systems alongside a proven UVC technology to help our customers’ plants thrive in a clean environment.”

Air Sniper uses powerful bulbs and reflective paneling to control the intensity, dwell time, cubic feet per minute (CFM) of air movement, and irradiation proximity within the equipment creating a pathogen destruction environment. Together, these elements form an environment within the Air Sniper unit that is rich with Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI). Traditional air purifiers work by trapping harmful particles in filters, but they gradually become ineffective as they get saturated and eventually clogged. Air Sniper offers a more effective method to eliminate airborne contaminants. These units go beyond air filtration by using UVC bulbs (UVC light disrupts the DNA and RNA of pathogens, eliminating their ability to replicate) keeping the air and plants clear of damaging contaminants such as mold, allergens, and even viral pathogens.

The product line includes:

Standalone Air Sanitization Solutions - Eliminates airborne contaminants that pose a threat to plants. Kills mold, mildew, and bacteria. These plug-and-play units are easily mounted and are Wi-Fi enabled for easy installation and monitoring.

System Integrated Air Sanitization Solutions - Can be easily incorporated into new or existing HVAC systems to protect plants from harmful mold, bacteria, and other contaminants. These units are placed on the return and/or supply side of the system and use the power of the mechanical system rather than having their own internal fan. Third party test results show that over 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria and molds, including botrytis (grey mold) and powdery mildew, are completely eliminated before they can harm plants.

Hybrid Air Sanitization Solutions - Designed for large spaces that require a high CFM. By combining the power of in-line units with the functionality of a standalone unit, the hybrid can maximize UVGI output to ensure the destruction of unwanted pathogens. These ceiling-mounted hybrids are great for grow rooms with large square footages.

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

About Air Sniper

Since 2015, Air Sniper has provided a complete air purification solution for businesses across North America, and recently globally, and continues to develop new flexible options that fulfill industrial-scale needs. Keeping businesses productive means protecting the health and safety of workers and visitors, and the Air Sniper is one of the best tools on the market to do so. While other traditional air purification methods only trap harmful contaminants at best, the Air Sniper is created to destroy those pathogens. Designed and manufactured in Canada, the Air Sniper is constructed to meet scientific specifications for UVC sanitization and is third-party tested against airborne pathogens in industrial capacities.

Contact:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

jamie.english@surna.com

303.993.5271