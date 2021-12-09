Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Berry Metal, Electrotherm and IHI Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This publisher has monitored the electric arc furnaces market and according to this report it is poised to grow by $555.36 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report the electric arc furnaces market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by lower investment requirements of EAF route than BF-BOF route and new emission regulations in China.



The electric arc furnaces market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The electric arc furnaces market is segmented as below:

By Technology

DC arc furnace

AC arc furnace

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing availability of scrap steel as one of the prime reasons driving the electric arc furnaces market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The report electric arc furnaces market covers the following areas:

Electric arc furnaces market sizing

Electric arc furnaces market forecast

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric arc furnaces market vendors that include Berry Metal Co., Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, Electrotherm Ltd., IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Primetals Technologies Ltd., SMS group GmbH, Tenova Spa, and Whiting Equipment Canada Inc. Also, the electric arc furnaces market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

DC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

AC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

5. Customer landscape



6. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Berry Metal Co.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa

Electrotherm Ltd.

IHI Corp.

JP Steel Plantech Co.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Primetals Technologies Ltd.

SMS group GmbH

Tenova Spa

Whiting Equipment Canada Inc.

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uawdy8