Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Berry Metal, Electrotherm and IHI Among Others

This publisher has monitored the electric arc furnaces market and according to this report it is poised to grow by $555.36 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report the electric arc furnaces market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by lower investment requirements of EAF route than BF-BOF route and new emission regulations in China.
The electric arc furnaces market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.
The electric arc furnaces market is segmented as below:
By Technology
- DC arc furnace
- AC arc furnace
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
This study identifies the increasing availability of scrap steel as one of the prime reasons driving the electric arc furnaces market growth during the next few years.
The report electric arc furnaces market covers the following areas:
- Electric arc furnaces market sizing
- Electric arc furnaces market forecast
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric arc furnaces market vendors that include Berry Metal Co., Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, Electrotherm Ltd., IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Primetals Technologies Ltd., SMS group GmbH, Tenova Spa, and Whiting Equipment Canada Inc. Also, the electric arc furnaces market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- DC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- AC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
5. Customer landscape
6. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
7. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
8. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Berry Metal Co.
- Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa
- Electrotherm Ltd.
- IHI Corp.
- JP Steel Plantech Co.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- Primetals Technologies Ltd.
- SMS group GmbH
- Tenova Spa
- Whiting Equipment Canada Inc.
9. Appendix
