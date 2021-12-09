NGen Supports Disruptive Solutions to Manufacturing Challenges

English French

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization leading Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, has co-funded twelve projects at the Pilot and Feasibility stage valued at over $4 million, supporting SMEs as they prove out and de-risk advanced manufacturing development and implementation projects.



“In partnership with Canada’s Innovation Superclusters, we are building a successful innovation ecosystem that will support important areas of the economy where Canada has a significant competitive advantage,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “We are proud to support projects like these, which demonstrate Canadian SMEs’ ability to develop groundbreaking products, processes and technologies.”

“These projects highlight what NGen does best, bringing Canadian partners from across the country to collaborate on new transformative projects, and providing critical financial support at a time when they need it most,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “It’s expensive and risky to create something new; to develop world leading solutions, it’s critical that we support and de-risk technology development at its early stages.

The following projects were approved for NGen co-investment, and were selected by a panel of independent experts:

Additional projects are being led by Hazelett Castechnology ULC, Kingston, ON, Exergy Solutions, Calgary, AB, and Advanced BioCarbon 3D, Rossland, BC.

These projects are part of the growing portfolio of NGen-funded advanced manufacturing initiatives under Canada’s Innovation Supercluster Initiative. To date, NGen has approved investments of $209 million in 135 projects leveraging a total of $515 million in new innovation spending. NGen’s funding commitments to these Pilot Projects and Feasibility Studies will help SMEs scale-up project plans for implementation, prepare technologies for deployment in production, and de-risk technology adoption and scale-up by facilitating access to the expertise, training, tools, and testbeds that are available within the Supercluster.

