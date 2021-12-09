Global Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Cisco Systems, Cradlepoint and Teldat Group Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market by Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Class and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Portable automotive Wi-Fi routers are smart portable devices that are intended to provide internet connectivity to the passengers in a vehicle while the vehicle is in use. The increased inclination toward the introduction of smart technologies in vehicles such as telematics, fleet management system, fleet optimization as well as the introduction of connected features in vehicles supplement the growth of the market across the globe.



The portable automotive Wi-Fi router market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of advanced technology introduced in vehicles across the globe.



The portable automotive Wi-Fi router market has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel, vehicle class, application and region. By vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicles. By sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. By vehicle class, the market has been segmented into mid-priced and luxury. By application, the market has been segmented into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management and mobility management. By region, the global market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report are Cisco Systems, Cradlepoint, Inc., Guangzhou Gaoke Communications Technology, HooToo, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., KuWFi Technology Co., Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Teldat Group, Shenzhen Zhiguanghong Technologies Co., Ltd and ZTE Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Low-to-moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in trend of connectivity solutions

3.5.1.2. Surge in adoption of cloud technology

3.5.1.3. Increase in use of cloud-based technology for vehicle telematics

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity

3.5.2.2. High cost of advanced technologies

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Lack of cellular internet connectivity

3.5.3.2. Rise in adoption of connected cars

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. SARS

3.6.1.2. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trend

3.6.2.2. Technology trend

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on the mobility industry analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape

3.7.1. Competitive dashboard

3.7.2. Competitive heat map

3.7.3. Product purchase journey



CHAPTER 4: PORTABLE AUTOMOTIVE WI-FI ROUTER MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Passenger car

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by passenger car by sales channel

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. Light commercial vehicle

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by light commercial vehicle by sales channel

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. Heavy commercial vehicle

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by heavy commercial vehicle by sales channel

4.4.4. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: PORTABLE AUTOMOTIVE WI-FI ROUTER MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. OEM

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Aftermarket

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: PORTABLE AUTOMOTIVE WI-FI ROUTER MARKET, BY VEHICLE CLASS

6.1. Overview

6.2. Mid-priced

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Luxury

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: PORTABLE AUTOMOTIVE WI-FI ROUTER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Overview

7.2. Driver assistance

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. Safety

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. Entertainment

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. Well-being

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. Vehicle management

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis by country

7.7. Mobility management

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: PORTABLE AUTOMOTIVE WI-FI ROUTER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Cradlepoint, Inc (subsidiary of Ericson)

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Business performance

9.3. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.4. KuWFi Ltd.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.5. SIERRA WIRELESS

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Teldat Group

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. GUANGZHOU GAOKE COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.8. ZTE Corporation

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Business performance

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Shenzhen Zhiguanghong Technologies Co.,Ltd

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. HooToo

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio



