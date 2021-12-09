Largest Skilled Nursing Operator in Texas Deploys CareSafely

AUSTIN, TX, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSafely, the innovative Quality, Safety, and Compliance (QSC) software platform, today announced that Creative Solutions in Healthcare (CSNHC), is deploying CareSafely across its network of 91 skilled nursing facilities.

“Delivering high quality care to our residents in a safe environment is our top priority, and CareSafely enables our team to deliver to that commitment more effectively and efficiently,” said Gary Blake, co-founder and CEO of CSNHC.

The CareSafely software is purpose-built to help senior care organizations increase occupancy by ensuring quality and safety standards are consistently met at all facilities. The CareSafely platform:

Enables digital assessments and surveys of any quality, safety, and compliance area.

Ensures all safety risks and quality gaps are closed by digitally assigning corrective action workflows and tracking them to closure.

Drives a culture of safety and quality with staff competency checks and coaching.

Intelligently manages quality and safety priorities with real-time digital dashboards and benchmarks.

CareSafely recently became a part of Vector Solutions, a mission-driven safety and compliance software company serving millions of frontline heroes in healthcare, public sector, and education.

“CSNHC is highly respected in skilled nursing for smartly applying technology solutions to continuously improve the patient experience and outcomes,” said Raj Shah, CareSafely founder and Chief Product Officer at Vector Solutions. “We are honored to partner with CSNHC to further strengthen their safety and quality programs.”

CSNHC will use the CareSafely platform for both quality management and infection control. The organization’s renowned White Glove quality program uses the platform to perform their proprietary 600-point site inspections. “With CareSafely, we can quickly record our observations, add in photos and notes, and direct corrective actions to facility teams, so any quality gap is promptly addressed,” said Cort Chambers, Director of White Glove program at CSNHC.

Adept at optimizing their investments in technology, CSNHC is also using the CareSafely platform to manage infection prevention and clinical service programs. “We have very high standards for infection prevention and patient care,” said Chuck Moody, SVP of Clinical Services at CSNHC. “CareSafely helps ensure our high standards are met every day at every facility.”

About Creative Solutions in Healthcare

Gary and Malisa Blake co-founded Creative Solutions in Healthcare in 2000 with a single skilled nursing facility in Granbury, Texas. Over the past twenty years, the company has stayed focused on its patient-centric values. The company now owns and operates over 100 facilities offering a range of skilled nursing, rehab, memory care, and senior living services. For more information, visit CreativeSolutionsinHealthCare.com.

About CareSafely

CareSafely enables senior living and long-term care providers to strengthen their Quality, Safety, and Compliance (QSC) programs. Purpose-built for senior care, the CareSafely software and content platform ensures that all QSC activities like risk assessments, corrective actions, staff competencies, and audits are proactively managed with 50% less effort.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

