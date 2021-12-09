OnLogic Selects Myplanet for Headless Commerce Transition

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnLogic has selected headless commerce experts Myplanet to further modernize their commerce architecture and enhance the experiences consumers love about the brand. The multi-year agreement will feature Myplanet's Composable.com TM solution accelerator for commercetools as part of the foundation of OnLogic's optimizations to their online commerce platform.

Sara Mellinger, VP of Marketing at OnLogic, is looking forward to further improving the already excellent customer experience OnLogic offers their online customers. "Myplanet's Composable.comTM solution accelerator will enhance our e-commerce capabilities and provide a foundation that will help us get the most out of our tech stack. Our marketing team is very excited about the tools they will have at their fingertips to provide delightful online experiences for our customers," she says.

With Myplanet's solution accelerator and best-in-class MACH-based solutions from commercetools , Contentful , Algolia and Layer0 , OnLogic will remain agile as they scale. New or improved capabilities will include:

Rapid Site Commerce: Speeding up performance for an easy and seamless customer experience

Brand Consistency: Ensuring the brand's unique value proposition is experienced consistently across all touchpoints

Localized Experiences: Providing localized flexibility and centralized control across OnLogic's global website

Customer Lifetime Value: Creating engaging experiences that promote brand loyalty and higher revisit rates

"Our mission is to challenge and change how enterprises build commerce experiences," said Arthur Lawida, president of commercetools, Inc. "OnLogic is taking an important step toward transformation by selecting best of breed vendors and a world-class agency to get it done."

By helping OnLogic improve the core technical structure of their website, Myplanet is ensuring OnLogic will have the speed and flexibility to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of their customers who are searching for reliable, highly configurable computers.

About OnLogic

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., the Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order and delivered in days. Learn more at www.onlogic.com or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/onlogic.

About Myplanet

Myplanet specializes in headless commerce, customer data, and retail data platforms. With over a decade of experience in digital programs, we've had the pleasure of working with great brands on impactful projects, building deep capabilities in data-driven design, AI implementation, and personalization, while forming strong partnerships with technology leaders as a member of the MACH Alliance. We're shaping the way organizations use technology to deliver context-aware, multi-interface experiences that equip them to meet their business goals.

About commercetools

commercetools is a next-generation software company that offers a true cloud-native, headless commerce platform that provides the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. The commercetools leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere - today and in the future.

