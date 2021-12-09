China Edible Oil Import Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021 & 2021-2030

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Edible Oil Import, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's domestic edible vegetable oil production cannot fully address the demand for the domestic market. Therefore, Chinese companies will meet the market need by importing edible vegetable oil. China's edible vegetable oil import volume continued to rise from 5.54 million tons in 2016 to 9.834 million tons in 2020, with a CAGR of 15.43%.

In 2021, from January to August, China imported 8.217 million tons of edible vegetable oil, up 14.4% YOY, and the import value was USD 8.09 billion, up 54.2% YOY. The analyst expects that China will continue to import large quantities of edible oil each year from 2022 to 2030.

Edible vegetable oil refers to vegetable oil made from edible vegetable oilseeds or vegetable crude oil. Among them, soybean, rapeseed, palm and peanut oil are the four major edible vegetable oil consumption types in China.

The consumption of these four types accounts for about 90% of China's edible vegetable oil consumption. In terms of market supply structure, in recent years, soybean oil has become the most dominant vegetable oil supplied domestically, due to the low price of imported soybeans and large crushing profits, with a share of 43%; followed by rapeseed oil, with a share of 22%.

The production of edible vegetable oil in China declined from 59.318 million tons in 2016 to 46.254 million tons in 2019 in successive years, and the production rebounded to 49.18 million tons in 2020, with a CAGR of -4.58%.

According to the analysis, edible vegetable oil in China is mainly used in the food processing industry, foodservice industry, and other industries closely related to the residents' diet, and the consumer groups are mainly individual (household) consumers, food processors and caterers, but different types of edible vegetable oil also have different consumer groups. China's apparent consumption of edible vegetable oil witnessed a continuous decline from 2016 to 2018 before the apparent demand for edible vegetable oil had shown modest growth since 2018.

In terms of market segments, consumption in rapeseed and soybean oil is larger and maintains an overall growth trend. In 2020, China's consumption of peanut, rapeseed and soybean oil was 3.175 million tons, 15.130 million tons, and 18.596 million tons respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

1.1 Definition of Edible Vegetable Oil

1.2 Classification of Edible Vegetable Oil

1.3 Industry Chain of Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

1.4 Impact of COVID-19 Epidemic on the Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

2 Analysis on China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2016-2021

2.1 Development Environment of China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

2.1.1 Economic Environment

2.1.2 Policy Environment

2.1.3 Social Environment

2.2 Analysis of the Supply of China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

2.3 Analysis of the Demand for China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

2.3.1 Major Consumer Groups of Edible Vegetable Oil Industry in China

2.3.2 Consumer Demand of Edible Vegetable Oil Industry in China

3 Analysis on the Import and Export of China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2016-2021

3.1 Analysis on the Import of China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

3.1.1 Analysis on the Import Scale of China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

3.1.2 Analysis of the Import Price of Edible Vegetable Oil in China

3.2 Analysis on the Export of China Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

4 Analysis on China's Palm Oil Import, 2016-2021

4.1 Analysis on the Scale of China's Palm Oil Import

4.2 Analysis on the Domestic Palm Oil Market's Reliance on Import

4.3 Analysis on China's Palm Oil Import Price

4.4 Analysis on China's Palm Oil Import Sources

4.4.1 Analysis on Indonesia's Palm Oil Industry

4.4.2 Analysis on Malaysia's Palm Oil Industry

5 Analysis on China's Soybean Oil Import, 2016-2021

5.1 Analysis on the Scale of China's Soybean Oil Import

5.2 Analysis on the Domestic Soybean Oil Market's Reliance on Import

5.3 Analysis on China's Soybean Oil Import Price

5.4 Analysis on China's Soybean Oil Import Sources

6 Analysis on China's Rapeseed Oil Import, 2016-2021

6.1 Analysis on the Scale of China's Rapeseed Oil Import

6.2 Analysis on Domestic Rapeseed Oil Market's Reliance on Import

6.3 Analysis on China's Rapeseed Oil Import Price

6.4 Analysis on China's Rapeseed Oil Import Source

6.5 Analysis on Canada's Rapeseed Oil Industry

7 Analysis on China's Peanut Oil Import, 2016-2021

7.1 Analysis on the Scale of China's Peanut Oil Import

7.2 Analysis on the Domestic Peanut Oil Market's Reliance on Import

7.3 Analysis on China's Peanut Oil Import Price

8. Analysis on China's Oil Crop Import, 2016-2021

8.1 Analysis on the Structure of China's Oilseed Crop Import

8.2 Analysis on Soybean Import

8.2.1 Analysis on the Scale of Soybean Import

8.2.2 Analysis on Soybean's Reliance on Import

8.2.3 Analysis on Soybean's Import Price

8.2.4 Analysis on Soybean Import Source Countries

8.3 Analysis on Rapeseed Import

8.3.1 Analysis on Rapeseed's Scale of and Reliance on Import

8.3.2 Analysis on Rapeseed's Import Sources

8.4 Analysis on Sesame Import

8.5 Analysis on Peanut Import

8.6 Analysis on Cottonseed Import

