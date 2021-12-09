Global Gene Therapy Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Directory/Report 2021

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gene Therapy Partnering Agreements 2010-2021 report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapy partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapytechnology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all gene therapy partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including over 650 links to online deal records of actual gene therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Gene Therapy partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Gene Therapy partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report Scope



Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in gene therapy dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 650 gene therapy deals

The leading gene therapy deals by value since 2010

Most active gene therapy dealmakers since 2010

The leading gene therapy partnering resources

In Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Gene therapy dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gene therapy partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers

2.4. Gene therapy partnering by deal type

2.5. Gene therapy partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Gene therapy partnering

2.6.1 Gene therapy partnering headline values

2.6.2 Gene therapy deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Gene therapy deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Gene therapy royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Gene therapy deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Gene therapy deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Gene therapy dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers

4.3. Most active Gene therapy partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Gene therapy dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Gene therapy deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Gene therapy deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Gene therapy deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Manufacturing

Marketing

Option

Research

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Appendix 4 - Gene therapy deals by therapy area

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Genetic disorders

Hematology

Immunology

Infectives

Metabolic

Musculoskeletal

Obstetrics

Oncology

Ophthalmics

Orphan disease

Pediatrics

Respiratory

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions



