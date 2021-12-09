CloudPay Named Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group Multi-Country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global pay provider CloudPay today shared its positioning as both a Star Performer and Major Contender in the Everest Group Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2021. CloudPay continues to ascend the ranking, having made its initial appearance as a Major Contender back in 2013.



Through its annual MCP Solutions PEAK Matrix®, Everest Group provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets. The proprietary framework assessed the relative market success and overall capability of 22 service providers based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge.

Everest Group designated CloudPay a Major Contender, as it continues to rank highly in delivering successful integrated payroll and payments solutions across the world. CloudPay was also selected as a Star Performer, meaning it is one of the providers with the highest year-over-year improvement and impact in today's market.

These findings reflect CloudPay's work to define the modern pay experience through unified global payroll and enhanced treasury services. Year over year, the company expanded its core countries coverage, integrated with HCM and other critical systems, and made substantial investments in reporting and analytics. CloudPay's launch of the first global earned wage access offering, CloudPay NOW, also demonstrated its recognition of the post-COVID increase in focus on employee experience.

Paul Bartlett, CEO of CloudPay, commented, "The first year CloudPay appeared on this report, we were one of only ten solutions listed. Today, there are nearly two dozen, and CloudPay still scores incredibly high for our vision, capabilities and overall market impact. With so much growth in the category and volatility in the world, I'm proud of our position as a Star Performer and Major Contender, further validating our ongoing commitment to improving and innovating global pay solutions."

About CloudPay

Employee pay processes have broad business consequences, requiring modern solutions and trusted experts. CloudPay is the only provider that guides global companies with vision and care toward the comprehensive pay experience employees deserve. CloudPay connects all employee pay processes – including payroll, payments, and on-demand pay – through a unified platform, available across 130+ countries. CloudPay's experts help companies implement best practices, navigate change, optimize operations, and improve employee experiences. To learn more about why over 1500 multinational companies trust CloudPay with their global pay initiatives, visit www.cloudpay.com.