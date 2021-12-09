Green Brick Partners, Inc. to Ring Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (the “Company” or “Green Brick”), Fortune Magazine’s top 20 fastest growing company of 2021 and its fastest growing public homebuilder, is pleased to announce that company executives will ring the Closing Bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET, to commemorate the company's trading debut on the NYSE. The ceremonial event will be led by Chairman of the Board, David Einhorn and CEO, Jim Brickman.



"Participating in such a well-established tradition is an honor, especially as we celebrate the first day of trading on the NYSE," said Jim Brickman, CEO of Green Brick Partners." Being listed on the NYSE marks the start of an exciting new chapter as we continue to increase our visibility in the investment community. We are extremely grateful to our shareholders for their sustained trust in our vision for growth, and for our team who has made our success story possible.”

The NYSE is home to 93% of all homebuilders and building materials firms as well as 72% of the Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, Green Brick Partners reported record-third quarter 2021 results including home closings revenue of $338.9 million, income before taxes of $65.2 million, and an increase in lots owned and controlled of 101.8% over the prior year.

The closing bell ceremony is scheduled for 4:00 pm E.T., which the NYSE will livestream on its website: https://www.nyse.com/bell.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Media Contact:

Shalott Cecchini

Director of Marketing

scecchini@greenbrickpartners.com