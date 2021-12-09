Jungle Scout Appoints Amazon Veteran Stephen Curial as Company's First Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jungle Scout, the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon, today announced the appointment of Stephen Curial as its first Chief Technology Officer, poised to lead the company's remote-first Engineering division.

"I'm delighted to welcome Stephen Curial to Jungle Scout to scale and solidify the company's position as an industry leader in analytics tools for e-commerce sellers," said Greg Mercer, Founder & CEO of Jungle Scout. "It is the perfect time to bring on an expert of Curial's caliber during this period of rapid company growth for our business."

Curial comes to Jungle Scout from Amazon, where he served as Director of Software Development and led a large global team. During his 10-year tenure at Amazon, Curial oversaw Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), the retail electronic data interchange (EDI) platform, and technology teams for the company's dropship business. During Curial's leadership at Amazon, the company saw a 704 percent increase in annual revenue (1). He helped launch over 120 features for Sellers, launched FBA in nine countries, launched the FBA Small and Light program, and is co-inventor on the patent for Seller Fulfilled Prime technology.

Curial's experience also includes software research and development roles at IBM, Xymbiant Systems, and the Government of Alberta. At Xymbiant he created a natural language processing (NLP) framework that processed tens of thousands of natural language requests. At IBM, he implemented his thesis idea into their production compiler and directly contributed to setting the world records on the four biggest benchmarks: SPECInt, SPECFloat, TCP-H, and LINPACK that claimed the number one spot on the Supercomputing Top 500 list.

"I'm passionate about growing and scaling innovative companies like Jungle Scout and jumped at the opportunity to take on a new challenge," said Curial. "The role of CTO perfectly marries my technical experience, management skills, and background in the seller business. I look forward to building a remote world-class engineering and data science team that builds the best SaaS offerings for Amazon and other e-commerce sellers and enterprise brands."

Curial resides in Seattle and reports to Jungle Scout's Chief Product Officer, Michael Paulson.

The Jungle Scout Team Has Grown 82% in 2021

The Jungle Scout "remote-first" team has grown to over 300 employees to date in 2021, up 82% since January. Employees span 17 countries and 151 cities.

In March 2021, Jungle Scout announced it raised $110 million in growth capital, which in part supported the acquisition of advertising tech solution Downstream Impact, as well as team expansion and product development.

Jungle Scout was named a Forbes Best Startup Employer for 2021 and 2020.

Jungle Scout supports more than 600,000 customers worldwide and $40 billion in annual Amazon revenue.

(1) Source: Amazon Annual Report 2011 and 2020

About Jungle Scout

Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for e-commerce sellers, supporting more than $40 billion in annual Amazon revenue. Founded in 2015 as the first Amazon product research tool, Jungle Scout today features a full suite of best-in-class business management solutions and powerful market intelligence resources to help entrepreneurs and brands manage their e-commerce businesses. Jungle Scout is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and supports 10 global Amazon marketplaces.

Media Contact

Milena Schmidt

Senior Manager, Communications

press@junglescout.com

Related Images











Image 1: Stephen Curial Headshot





Stephen Curial Headshot

















Image 2: Jungle Scout Logo





Jungle Scout Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment