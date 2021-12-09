Global $4.7 Bilion Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Markets to 2027: Technological Innovations in the Form of Lab Automation

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market (2021-2027) by Product, Test Type, Disease, End-user, and Geography, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 4.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.01 Bn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%.
Disorders related to the immune system usually occur due to low activity or overactivity of the immune system. An autoimmune disease is a disorder wherein one's immune system attacks the body and destroys its body tissue. There have been around 80 different types of autoimmune disorders being identified, of which, multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis are fairly common.
Factors such as a rise in the incidence of autoimmune diseases have been a major driver for the growth of the market of autoimmune drugs. However, the costs associated with the therapeutics is expected to hamper the market growth.
Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Siemens
- Abbott
- Danaher
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Grifols
- Trinity Biotech
- Werfen
- Hycor Biomedical
- Euroimmun
- Oncimmune
- Htg Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
- Seramun Diagnostica Gmbh
- Exagen Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High incidence and prevalence of autoimmune diseases
- Increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases
- Growth in the number of research activities on autoimmune diseases
Restraints
- High capital requirements
- Slow diagnostic result in turnaround times
- Lack of skilled healthcare practitioners
Opportunities
- Presence of favorable government initiatives
- Technological innovation in the form of lab automation
Trends
- Use of biosensors for autoimmune disease diagnosis
- Adoption to advanced therapeutics
Segments Covered
Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product
- Introduction
- Consumables & Assay Kits
- Instruments
Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Test Type
- Introduction
- Routine Laboratory Tests
- Inflammatory Markers
- Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests
- Other Tests
Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease
- Introduction
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- Sjogren's Syndrome
- Thyroiditis
- Scleroderma
- Other Diseases
Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User
- Introduction
- Clinical Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Other End Users
